Do Meghan And Harry Have Nannies?

By Effie Orfanides
 3 days ago
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have two children together, and are raising their little ones in the United States after moving out of the UK in 2020. Archie and Lilibet Diana are growing up in Montecito, California, and get to spend quite a good deal of time with their parents. Harry and Meghan are thought to be very hands-on when it comes to their children, and even had set time aside to spend as a family at home after Lili's was born back in June, according to Town & Country. The couple has also had the help of Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland, who made her way to Santa Barbara after Meghan gave birth, according to Page Six. Doria had also flown to the UK to help out after Meghan and Harry welcomed Archie in 2019. It is believed that Doria is a very big part of her grandchildren's lives, and she does get to spend a good amount of time with them now that she lives about 90 minutes away.

