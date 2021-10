Twitch has posted an official response to this week’s data breach that saw 125GB of data including user payout info leaked. The livestreaming company posted a statement on their blog with an initial assessment of the cause of the leak. It reads “We have learned that some data was exposed to the internet due to an error in a Twitch server configuration change that was subsequently accessed by a malicious third party. Our teams are working with urgency to investigate the incident.”

