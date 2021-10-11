You can unlock your iPhone while wearing a mask, but there's a trick

This new trick comes from user Frank McShan (@frankmcshan), who runs a popular page for tech tips. This new trick comes from user Frank McShan (@frankmcshan), who runs a popular page for tech tips. His video, which has nearly 3 million views, shows iPhone users how to unlock their screens using Apple’s accessibility features. His video, which has nearly 3 million views, shows iPhone users how to unlock their screens using Apple’s accessibility features. To start, go to your phone’s accessibility settings, then activate voice control. From there, click on “Customize Commands” and select the option to create a new command. Then, click “Action” and select “Run Custom Gesture”. From there, you can program the gesture to select the exact spots on your screen where you’d put in your password. It’s as easy as clicking the screen in order, just like you do when you type in your password. Then, you’ll be prompted to give a voice command, like “open” or “unlock”. For many iPhone users, the trick won’t work if your Face ID or Touch ID settings are activated. Also, as Gadget Hacks points out, users with iOS 14.6 and later should be able to get in even after their iPhone has been powered down or restarted. Also, as Gadget Hacks points out, users with iOS 14.6 and later should be able to get in even after their iPhone has been powered down or restarted. TikTok users were surprised and impressed by the hack, calling it both “brilliant” and “amazing”. TikTok users were surprised and impressed by the hack, calling it both “brilliant” and “amazing”

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 11 DAYS AGO