CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Inside The Disturbing Allegations Of How Women Were Treated In Britney Spears' Family

By Ribhu
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In a major victory for the singer, a court ruled that Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, must give up on his conservator status. Per the BBC, Jamie voluntarily stepped down in August, and was officially suspended as conservator by a Los Angeles judge in September. Britney now has a temporary conservator, but could see herself out of the situation as soon as November — something which the pop star has desired for years.

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears’ Sons Jayden, 15, & Sean, 16, Are So Grown Up In Rare New Photo

Britney Spears’ boys are all grown up! The pop stars’ teen sons were all smiles as they made a rare social media appearance. Check out the photos here!. Britney Spears‘ sons, Sean Preston Federline, 16, and Jayden James Federline, 15, who mostly stay out of the public eye, made an appearance on social media on Tuesday, October 5, wearing the biggest grins as they posed for some photos. The boys, who Britney shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, 43, appeared all grown up as they smiled for the camera with Kevin’s friend, CEO of Movision Entertainment, Eddie Morales.
CALABASAS, CA
Cosmopolitan

Britney Spears gets new hair to celebrate steps towards freedom from conservatorship

After a long 13 years under a conservatorship, Britney Spears is finally experiencing some freedom. The iconic singer is currently undergoing a gruelling and lengthy trial to get out of the conservatorship completely, backed by her fans’ #FreeBritney movement. Most recently, her father Jamie Spears was suspended as the conservator of her estate, meaning he is no longer in charge of her finances.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Britney Spears
E! News

How Sam Asghari Shows His "Unwavering" Support for Britney Spears' Sons

Watch: Britney Spears' Fiance Surprises Her With New Puppy. Sam Asghari's romance with Britney Spears is stronger than yesterday!. The 27-year-old fitness trainer, who proposed to the pop star last month and recently surprised her with a puppy, continues to show just how serious he is about their relationship. A...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Child Molestation#Npr#The New York Post
Vice

How Jamie Spears Spied on Britney Through iCloud

For the past 13 years Britney Spears has been under conservatorship, a legal framework where her dad has had virtually full control of her life and finances. During some of that time, her father hired a security firm to spy on her, both digitally through her phone, and physically with audio recording devices in her bedroom, according to a new documentary by The New York Times. Wednesday, Jamie Spears was removed as his daughter's conservator.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KXLY

Britney Spears’ lawyer will investigate Jamie Spears’ ‘misconduct’

Britney Spears’ lawyer is planning to investigate “the misconduct of Jamie Spears” before her next conservatorship hearing. The ‘Toxic’ singer’s dad was suspended from his position as co-conservator of her estate in a hearing earlier this week, and the 39-year-old star’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart, admitted he and his team are planning an extensive review of all of Jamie’s documents before the next meeting on 12 November.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Britney Spears’ lawyers had experts sweep home amid spying allegations: report

Britney Spears‘ legal team hired military security specialists to sweep her mansion over the alarming allegations that her dad had bugged her, according to a report. “When allegations arose about the spying, action was immediately taken to make sure things were more secure,” a source told the Sun of the professional search ordered by the star’s new lawyer, Mathew Rosengart.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Billboard

Britney Spears Welcomes 'Newest Member to the Family,' an Adorable Doberman Puppy

On Friday (Oct. 8), the 39-year-old pop star's fiancé, Sam Asghari, shared footage on Instagram of the couple's latest family addition, a cuddly Doberman named Porsha. "Surprised my fiancé with our newest member to the Family," the actor and personal trainer, 27, captioned a video of himself giving the puppy to Spears.
PETS
Radar Online.com

Kim Kardashian And Kendall Jenner Are Still Working With Britney Spears' Alleged Problematic Ex-Manager Lou Taylor

Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner are allegedly still doing business with Britney Spears' controversial former manager Lou Taylor despite the horrible allegations the singer made against the talent manager. California Secretary of State documents obtained by Page Six allegedly show the famous KarJenner family has worked with Taylor as recently...
CELEBRITIES
femalefirst.co.uk

Britney Spears is 'still healing'

Britney Spears "still has a lot of healing" to do after her conservatorship win. Britney Spears "still has a lot of healing" to do. The 'Toxic' hitmaker has had a lot to celebrate as of late after her father Jamie was suspended from her conservatorship, but she admits there is still a need for her to "slow down and breathe" as she praised her "good support system" around her.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

'Controlling Britney Spears' Filmmakers Say They've Listened to 'Disturbing' Secret Recordings of Pop Star

Samantha Stark and Liz Day are speaking out about Britney Spears' conservatorship. Outside of the Los Angeles County Courthouse, where Judge Brenda Penny suspended Britney's father, Jamie Spears, as conservator of her estate, the filmmakers behind FX and Hulu’s Controlling Britney Spears gave ET's Lauren Zima more insight into one of the most shocking claims in their documentary.
CELEBRITIES
WRBL News 3

EXPLAINER: How conservatorships like Britney Spears’ work

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears has successfully ousted her father from the conservatorship that controls her life and money, and she is likely to be freed to make her own decisions in November. Here’s a look at how conservatorships operate, what’s unusual about hers, and why she and so many fans have worked to […]
CELEBRITIES
hazard-herald.com

Britney Spears thanks fans

Britney Spears has thanked the #FreeBritney movement for helping to "free" her. The 'Womanizer' singer recently saw her father, Jamie Spears, suspended from his role as co-conservator of her estate and is making a bid to have the conservatorship removed entirely after 13 years, and she's paid tribute to her vocal supporters for their ongoing campaigning to give her back control of her life.
CELEBRITIES
talesbuzz.com

Britney Spears DRAGS Sister Jamie Lynn & The Rest Of Her Family In Post About Being Rescued!

Britney Spears is going scorched earth on her family!. Now that Jamie Spears is out of the picture and the conservatorship’s days are numbered, we have a feeling we’re going to hear a LOT from Brit, especially regarding her family’s (in)action over the last decade-plus. After all, she’s already expressed a desire to take all of them to court. And lately, she’s been getting a lot more vocal in her criticisms on Instagram.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

47K+
Followers
21K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy