Inside The Disturbing Allegations Of How Women Were Treated In Britney Spears' Family

Britney Spears "still has a lot of healing" to do after her conservatorship win. Britney Spears "still has a lot of healing" to do. The 'Toxic' hitmaker has had a lot to celebrate as of late after her father Jamie was suspended from her conservatorship, but she admits there is still a need for her to "slow down and breathe" as she praised her "good support system" around her.

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO