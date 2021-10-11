Lady Lions defeat Canton South
Ashley Bowman had 22 points, 27 digs and 36 receptions during Minerva's 25-18, 25-27, 25-13, 25-20 win against Canton South. Shylyn Bobby had four kills; Gabby Romano had 21 kills, seven points, nine digs and 12 receptions; Bella Murray had 10 kills; Olivia Mandato had seven kills; Ella Granat had five kills; Ava Haueter had 15 points, 10 digs and 20 assists; Julia Costea had seven points, nine digs and 13 receptions; and Madelyn Morckel had six digs and 21 assists.
