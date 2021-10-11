Tornado Warning issued for Bond, Macoupin, Madison, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 13:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Bond; Macoupin; Madison; Montgomery The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Bond County in south central Illinois Eastern Madison County in southwestern Illinois Southeastern Macoupin County in southwestern Illinois Southwestern Montgomery County in south central Illinois * Until 145 PM CDT. * At 102 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Marine, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Marine around 105 PM CDT. Worden and Alhambra around 115 PM CDT. Livingston around 120 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Staunton, Mount Olive, Sorento, Taylor Springs, Litchfield, Hillsboro and Schram City. This also includes Lake Lou Yaeger. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Illinois between exits 21 and 24. Interstate 55 in Illinois between exits 30 and 52. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN