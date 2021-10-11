CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bond County, IL

Tornado Warning issued for Bond, Macoupin, Madison, Montgomery by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-11 13:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Bond; Macoupin; Madison; Montgomery The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Bond County in south central Illinois Eastern Madison County in southwestern Illinois Southeastern Macoupin County in southwestern Illinois Southwestern Montgomery County in south central Illinois * Until 145 PM CDT. * At 102 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Marine, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Marine around 105 PM CDT. Worden and Alhambra around 115 PM CDT. Livingston around 120 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Staunton, Mount Olive, Sorento, Taylor Springs, Litchfield, Hillsboro and Schram City. This also includes Lake Lou Yaeger. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Illinois between exits 21 and 24. Interstate 55 in Illinois between exits 30 and 52. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Eye Opener: Former President Bill Clinton hospitalized

Former President Bill Clinton is in the hospital in California where his spokesman says he is on the mend following a non-COVID-related infection. Also, how is TikTok impacting America’s kids? All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Staunton, IL
City
Hillsboro, IL
City
Alhambra, IL
County
Macoupin County, IL
City
Worden, IL
City
Madison, IL
City
Montgomery, IL
State
Illinois State
City
Taylor Springs, IL
City
Sorento, IL
County
Bond County, IL
County
Montgomery County, IL
City
Mount Olive, IL
County
Madison County, IL
City
Litchfield, IL
CNN

January 6 committee exposes a dark truth in going after Bannon

(CNN) — The House select committee investigating the Capitol insurrection is sending an aggressive message to Donald Trump's onetime political guru -- and to the former President himself. But by moving forward to hold Steve Bannon, the architect of Trump's nationalist populism, in criminal contempt for refusing to comply with...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Biden Supreme Court commission debates court-packing amid liberal backlash to split approach to reform

President Biden's Supreme Court commission is meeting on Friday to discuss potential reforms to the court after it released wide-ranging discussion materials which touched on court-packing and several other potential changes Thursdsay night. The discussion materials presented a mixed view on court-packing, which drew backlash from some progressives who believe...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado Warning#St Louis#Extreme Weather#Macoupin#Marine#Interstate 55

Comments / 0

Community Policy