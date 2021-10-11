CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wesley Chapel, FL

I-75 Traffic To Be Detoured Weekend Of October 15 In Wesley Chapel

By Local News Desk
 3 days ago
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL. – One direction of Interstate 75 traffic will be detoured to local roads each night between 9 p.m. and 9 a.m. on October 15 and 16 to set concrete beams for one of two new Overpass Road bridges.

Southbound traffic will be detoured Friday night, October 15, and northbound traffic will be detoured Saturday night, October 16. Below are the details and detour routes:

  1. Southbound I-75 traffic will be detoured off the interstate between SR 52 (Exit 285) and SR 54/CR 54 (Exit 279) between 9 p.m. Friday, October 15 and 9 a.m. Saturday, October 16.
  • DETOUR ROUTE for southbound I-75: Traffic will be directed off at Exit 285. At the bottom of the ramp, turn right onto SR 52 and continue for approximately one-half mile. At the next traffic signal (Old Pasco Road), turn left and go south on Old Pasco Road for approximately 6.75 miles to CR 54/SR 54. Turn left at the traffic signal onto SR 54/CR 54/Wesley Chapel Boulevard and continue east about 7 tenths of a mile to re-enter southbound I-75.
  1. Northbound I-75 traffic will be detoured off the interstate between SR 54/CR 54 (Exit 279) and SR 52 (Exit 285) between 9 p.m. Saturday, October 16 and 9 a.m. Sunday, October 17.
  • DETOUR ROUTE for northbound I-75: Traffic will be directed off northbound I-75 at Exit 279. At the bottom of the ramp, turn left onto SR 54/CR 54/Wesley Chapel Boulevard and continue west about 8 tenths of a mile to Old Pasco Road. At the traffic signal for Old Pasco Road, turn right and go north for approximately 6.75 miles to SR 52. Turn right at the traffic signal onto SR 52 and go east about 3/4 mile. After passing under I-75, turn left onto the entrance ramp to re-enter northbound I-75.
Old Pasco Road is a two-lane road (one lane in each direction) and will be very congested during the hours of the detour. The posted speed limit along Old Pasco Road must be observed.

Motorists are urged to plan plenty of extra time to drive the detour and return to the interstate or consider alternate routes. Law enforcement officers and traffic management personnel will be active along the detour route to assist with traffic flow. Detour signs and message boards will be placed along the detour route for guidance.

