The Cosmopolitan’s Rooftop Ice Rink to Return Nov. 16

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas‘ Ice Rink returns for its tenth consecutive season, open to the public daily from Tuesday, Nov. 16 through Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Upholding tradition for the past decade, the Boulevard Pool will once again transform into an enchanting holiday wonderland showcasing a 4,200-square-foot rooftop skating rink made of real ice, seasonal light bites and cocktails, a holiday village with firepits for s’mores making, a new-to-debut dining area called The Chalet featuring cozy seating areas for reserve and a large, communal fire pit, and fan-favorite holiday films displayed above the rink on the resort’s 65-foot marquee.