2: (3) Avon 10-2-2 3: (2) Westlake 8-1-1 Crop comments: Bay stays steady at the top of the crop following their 1-0 week and are still the only area team ranked in the state poll, sitting at third in Division II…Avon jumps ahead Westlake after another solid week…..North Olmsted and Avon Lake round out the top five….Open Door Christian continues their great season and come in at sixth….Rocky River has fours across the board and is at seven…Olmsted Falls, Firelands and North Ridgeville round out the crop….Elyria and Vermilion make up the watch list….

AVON, OH ・ 8 DAYS AGO