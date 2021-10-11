CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Wales Man Charged For The Murder Of Tyrell Bell

By Local News Desk
 3 days ago
POLK COUNTY, FL. – On October 8, 2021, PCSO detectives charged 21-year-old inmate, Javorice Tramel of Lake Wales, with First Degree Murder and other charges for the death of Kissimmee man, Tyrell Bell.

Tramel was already in the Polk County Jail for other crimes he committed against Bell (burglary and theft of Bell’s car, and Violation of Probation).

The investigation revealed that Tramel communicated with Bell through phone calls, text messages, and social media. Ultimately, the two arranged to meet at Tramel’s residence on W. Seminole Ave. in Lake Wales. Bell arrived at around 12:48 a.m. on September 14, 2021. Sometime later, between 1:00 a.m. and 1:16 a.m.,

Tramel fatally shot Bell twice in the head in the orange grove in the area of Grove Rd 3 and Lewis Griffin Rd., Lake Wales.

Tyrell Bell’s vehicle was later found by deputies that evening around 11:15 p.m at the QP Gas Station (704 N Scenic Highway) in Lake Wales.

According to witnesses and evidence found in the vehicle, Tramel drove Bell’s vehicle to a number of locations, including to the store after murdering Bell early Tuesday morning. Tramel fled from the QP Gas Station on foot to evade capture by law enforcement

On September 22, 2021 Tramel was located and arrested in Frostproof for Grand Theft of a Vehicle (F3), Burglary of a Vehicle (F3), and Violation of Probation (F2). Following further investigation, on October 8, 2021, Tramel was charged with First Degree Murder (Capital Felony) and Use of a 2-way Device to Commit a Felony (F3). Tramel had just been released from prison on August 12, 2021 and is on probation for Burglary of an Occupied Vehicle.

“A young man who had his whole life ahead of him was brutally murdered by a violent convicted felon who was recently released from prison. I commend our detectives for their diligent work on this case and helping bring justice to Tyrell Bell’s family. It is our hope that this violent criminal remains behind bars for the rest of his life,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

Tramel’s criminal history includes 13 felonies and 6 misdemeanors for Dealing in Stolen Property, Retaliation Against a Witness, Burglary, Grand Theft, Resisting a Law Enforcement Officer, Destroying Evidence, Possession of a Weapon by a Delinquent Adult Felon, Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon, Domestic Violence Battery, Domestic Violence False Imprisonment, Battery, Criminal Mischief, Petit Theft, Failure to Appear, and numerous Probation Violations.

