Florida Gov. DeSantis Announces Over $9M For Winter Haven Road Improvements

By Local News Desk
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
WINTER HAVEN, FL. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced more than $9 million in awards to the City of Winter Haven for road improvements at the Intermodal Logistics Center.

The Florida Job Growth Grant Fund, administered through the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO), is providing $6.4 million, with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) providing an additional $3 million, for road construction to improve access to over 1,200 acres of industrial land, attract new businesses and generate nearly 5,000 jobs over the next several years.

“Winter Haven is a great and fast-growing community, and we understand to keep this area growing, it needs strong infrastructure,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Today, I was proud to award more than $9 million to Winter Haven to make road improvements to the Intermodal Logistics Center, attracting businesses and creating new jobs for the community. Today’s announcement builds upon the $60 million in investments we have already made in Polk County in 2021, because we know this area will help drive our state now and into the future. While there are worrying trends on the national level, we are going to keep doing our job in Florida and we will continue to capitalize on Florida’s strong economic momentum.”

The Florida Job Growth Grant Fund is an economic development program designed to promote public infrastructure and workforce training across the state.

Proposals are reviewed by the Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) and Enterprise Florida Inc. (EFI) and chosen by the Governor to meet the demands for workforce training or infrastructure needs in communities around the state.

“Under Governor DeSantis’ leadership, we remain committed to providing necessary resources to bolster our state’s infrastructure in order to create new opportunities for Floridians,” said Dane Eagle, Secretary of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. “This award to the City of Winter Haven will support this phase of economic development at the Intermodal Logistics Center and will attract additional investment and growth.”

“This project will support major freight and logistics operations to address current and future consumer needs from Jacksonville to Miami, and the Florida Department of Transportation is proud to contribute $3 million to help bring it to fruition,” said Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Kevin J. Thibault, P.E. “Together with our local partners, we are undoubtedly enhancing Florida’s logistics network and maximizing use of our state transportation system.”

“Today is a great day for the City of Winter Haven,” said Florida Secretary of Commerce Jamal Sowell, President & CEO of Enterprise Florida, Inc. “The crucial investments in infrastructure that will be made because of this Job Growth Grant Fund award will positively impact the community, provide crucial jobs and create opportunities for future growth.”

In 2020-21, $74 million in awards have been allocated for projects that focus on rapidly developing a highly-skilled workforce and on infrastructure initiatives that attract businesses, create jobs, and promote economic growth. DEO and EFI are currently accepting proposals.

Luis
3d ago

2 million for the road...the rest goes to the friend he gave the contract to...to be split between them at a later date

