Florida State

Florida Woman Claims First $5,000,000 Prize From New Gold Rush Limited Scratch-Off

By Jake Grissom
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago
The Florida Lottery announced that Valerie Homer-Faggart, 68, of Spring Hill, claimed the first $5 million top prize from the new GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Tampa District Office.

She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,960,000.00.

Homer-Faggart purchased her winning ticket from A to Z Discount Beverage, located at 4060 Deltona Boulevard in Spring Hill. The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The Lottery’s newest $20 Scratch-Off game, GOLD RUSH LIMITED, features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million! Additionally, this ticket is filled with over 33,000 prizes of $1,000 to $100,000!

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2020-21.

Comments / 44

Glenda Cooks
3d ago

South fla is the place I every hear of WINNERS IS THAT THE ONLY PLACE LOTTERY OFFICE DELIVER WINNING BATCHES OF TICKETS… SOUNDS Suspicious

Kimberly Lach
3d ago

I just played that and won 50.00 bucks only.. I should of won the 5 million! I don’t get it I need it more than anyone .. I need a new car and house! Unbelievable! Hope she does something good!

The Free Press - TFP

Study: Florida Gov. DeSantis Ended Biden’s COVID Handouts, And “Kicked The Economy Into Overdrive”

As Democratic President Joe Biden recently had to explain away another dismal jobs report, a new study found the man that the media is making into Biden’s main nemesis, is reaping the benefits of laissez-faire economics and following “the science.”. Last Thursday, the Florida-based Foundation for Government Accountability released a...
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

Walmart Goes “Woke” Pushing CRT, Telling White Cashiers And Shelf-Stockers That They Are The Privileged Members Of ‘White Supremacy System’

The late Sam Walton built a multi-billion-dollar retail empire by being unabashedly pro-America and pro-middle class. “Swim upstream,” Walton once advised. “Go the other way. Ignore the conventional wisdom.”. Yet those who now run his sprawling company have shown they are wholly open to adopting the conventional woke wisdom of...
TAMPA, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Highway Patrol Arrest Tampa Man For Attempted Murder

TAMPA, FL. – Florida Highway Patrol has arrested a 20-year-old Tampa man for attempted murder on Monday, following a September 4th crash. According to FHP, on Thursday the FHP Troop C Criminal Interdiction Unit located Nathaniel Allen Klippel, a 20-year-old Tampa man, wanted for attempted murder and witness tampering following a September 4th incident investigated by FHP in Alachua County along I-75 at mile marker 398.
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

ZooTampa Begins Vaccinating Animals Against COVID-19

TAMPA, FL. – ZooTampa has begun to vaccinate animals who have been identified as most susceptible to COVID-19. Use of the special vaccine, which was developed exclusively for animals by the Michigan-based veterinary pharmaceutical company Zoetis, has been used for vaccinating those species that are known to be more vulnerable to contracting the virus in other zoological organizations throughout the country.
TAMPA, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Tampa Attorney Files Fiery Opposition in the Continuing “Woke” Culture War of Scarpo v. The Academy of Holy Names

TAMPA, FL. – In a globally publicized legal case between Tampa Catholic parents and an independent, private Catholic school that adopted the “woke” culture in its halls and classrooms, the plaintiffs’ attorney on October 8 pointedly blasted the school’s Motion to Dismiss in Hillsborough County courts in a formal Opposition statement.
TAMPA, FL
