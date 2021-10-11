Florida Woman Claims First $5,000,000 Prize From New Gold Rush Limited Scratch-Off

The Florida Lottery announced that Valerie Homer-Faggart, 68, of Spring Hill, claimed the first $5 million top prize from the new GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Tampa District Office.

She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,960,000.00.

Homer-Faggart purchased her winning ticket from A to Z Discount Beverage, located at 4060 Deltona Boulevard in Spring Hill. The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The Lottery’s newest $20 Scratch-Off game, GOLD RUSH LIMITED, features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million! Additionally, this ticket is filled with over 33,000 prizes of $1,000 to $100,000!

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2020-21.

