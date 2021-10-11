Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State in six-day window for kickoff time, TV info

Ron Roberts is the defensive coordinator at Baylor University, but you better believe that Head Coach Dave Aranda has his hand on the defense in a big way. Aranda is one of the brightest defensive minds in all of football and his great successes at LSU have led him to his new head coaching position. He loves to use multiple fronts and vary coverage looks to confuse opposing quarterbacks. His biggest strength comes on obvious passing situations, like third and medium or long. In these situations he is very innovative and uses what is called “simulated pressures”. These pressures often show five to seven rushers up close to the line of scrimmage and end up only bringing four of them, while the rest drop into coverage. If you can remember the quote from Sam Darnold a few years back where he said he “was seeing ghosts”, that is because the Patriots were dialing up sim pressures regularly. Even though rushing four is the norm, sim pressures force the offense into certain pass protections and almost always creates multiple one on one pass rush matchups. Getting pressure while playing coverage is a huge advantage for the defense and sim pressures are a great way to manufacture that pressure. So let’s take a look at what Ron Roberts and Dave Aranda do to wreak havoc on third downs. Spoiler alert: these clips are from last season, but the scheme will be the same.

