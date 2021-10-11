CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State in six-day window for kickoff time, TV info

By Cody Nagel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOklahoma State football is set to begin its toughest stretch of the season so far with back-to-back conference road games, starting with a trip to Texas this Saturday. In two weeks, the Cowboys will head north to take on Iowa State in Ames. On Monday, the Big 12 Conference announced the matchup against the Cyclones on Saturday, Oct. 23, will be in a six-day window to determine the kickoff time and TV details.

