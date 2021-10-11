Three Tidbits: Archetypal dinner at the Arch, St. Louis Taco Week redux, scoffing at missed sales

The second annual “An Iconic Evening” benefit dinner, featuring a coursed meal from Gerard Craft of Niche Food Group, will be held Thursday, October 28, at Gateway Arch National Park’s visitor center. The evening begins with cocktails and passed hors d'oeuvres on the expansive mezzanine. Before dinner, guests are also encouraged to take the tram ride to the top of the Arch to experience views of the St. Louis skyline at night. Dinner will be served in the tram lobby, which features a replica of the final section wedged atop the Arch. The event benefits the Gateway Arch Park Foundation. Tickets are $250 per person ($150 is tax deductible) and include food, wine pairings, and valet parking. Purchase tickets online or by calling 314-881-3536.