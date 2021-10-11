On Second Thought: Yep, didn’t see any of that coming in Week 6

When I think about college football and what I love most about the sport, my mind goes to exactly the kind of stuff we saw this weekend. Upsets and near-upsets were the story of Saturday in Week 6. The most important example was unquestionably No. 1 Alabama falling to Texas A&M 41-38 but included a few other instances, including No. 10 BYU losing to Boise State 27-16 and No. 13 Arkansas falling to No. 17 Ole Miss in a 52-51 thriller.