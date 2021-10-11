CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Auburn, AL

On Second Thought: Yep, didn’t see any of that coming in Week 6

By JORDAN D. HILL
Opelika-Auburn News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I think about college football and what I love most about the sport, my mind goes to exactly the kind of stuff we saw this weekend. Upsets and near-upsets were the story of Saturday in Week 6. The most important example was unquestionably No. 1 Alabama falling to Texas A&M 41-38 but included a few other instances, including No. 10 BYU losing to Boise State 27-16 and No. 13 Arkansas falling to No. 17 Ole Miss in a 52-51 thriller.

oanow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

U.S. FDA advisers unanimously back second shot of J&J COVID-19 vaccine

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday voted unanimously to recommend regulators authorize a second shot of Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) COVID-19 vaccine to better protect Americans who received the one-dose vaccine. The FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee backed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

Bill Clinton in hospital for non-COVID-19-related infection

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Bill Clinton was admitted to a Southern California hospital with an infection but is “on the mend,” his spokesman said. Clinton, 75, was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center on Tuesday evening for a non-COVID-19-related infection, Angel Ureña said Thursday in a statement.
POTUS
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Texas abortion law again on path to high court

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Friday that the federal government will ask the Supreme Court to reverse a lower court decision on a restrictive Texas law that has banned most abortions since September. A federal appeals court on Thursday said the Texas law should stay in force while a Department of Justice lawsuit challenging the law proceeds through the courts. It’s just the latest court action on the law, which is now headed for the Supreme Court for a second time.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Michigan State
City
Louisville, AL
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Kentucky State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
The Hill

Biden to reimplement Trump's Remain in Mexico in November

The Biden administration told the courts late Thursday that it plans to reimplement the Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" policy in mid-November if it can get buy-in from the neighboring government. The move comes after an initial victory by Texas and Missouri in a suit that argued the Biden administration too...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Colorado State#Sec#East Carolina#American Football#Texas A M#Byu#Boise State#Penn State#Notre Dame#Wake Forest#Ucf#Georgia State
The Associated Press

Suicide attack on Shiite mosque in Afghanistan kills 47

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Suicide bombers attacked a Shiite mosque packed with worshippers attending Friday prayers in southern Afghanistan, killing at least 47 people and wounding 70, a Taliban official said. It was the deadliest day since the U.S. military withdrawal. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy