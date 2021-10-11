CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Following Brian Laundrie speculation, officials say body found along Blue Ridge Parkway ‘not tied to other investigations’

By Walter Hermann
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

BLOWING ROCK, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Preliminary information gathered by authorities suggests the body found along the Blue Ridge Parkway over the weekend is not related to any other ongoing investigations following speculation the body found may have been that of Brian Laundrie, the National Parks Service said Monday.

Around 1 p.m. on Saturday, park rangers responded to calls regarding a male body that had been found below the Yadkin Valley Overlook off the Blue Ridge Parkway.

The FBI had said that tips they received suggested that Laundrie, wanted for questioning following the death of Gabby Petito, had been in this area and was frequently known to camp and travel along the Appalachian Trail. Petito’s body was discovered in September, shortly before Laundrie went missing.

It is still unclear whether Laundrie is dead or alive.

The identity of the male body found near the overlook is expected to be released by the coroner’s office after Tuesday’s autopsy.

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

