English woman has fear of trying new food, eats only bread, cheese

Couples who consume more seafood conceive sooner (and have more sex), states a new study. Salmon, anyone?. Seafood and fish are packed with protein, vitamins, and heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids which are vital nutrients when you're on a pre-pregnancy journey. Fish is considered one of the most beneficial foods for women who are trying to conceive. In fact, in 2017, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a joint recommendation for women who are pregnant or working on getting pregnant to consume 8 to 12 ounces of a variation of low-mercury fish per week, because it includes lots of wholesome baby-building protein plus brain-boosting DHA. That's two to three 4-ounce servings of, say, chunk-light canned tuna, or one and a half servings of a typical fish steak or fillet. In the kitchen lingo, that's about two to three meals per week.

5 DAYS AGO