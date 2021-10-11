Experts: Colorado supermarket shooting suspect not competent

LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – An arrest has been made in the deadly shooting of a USPS postal worker in Longmont. Police say they arrested the victim’s 26-year-old ex-girlfriend. Devan Schreiner, of Fort Collins, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder and is being held at the Boulder County Jail. (credit: CBS) The fatal shooting happened at midday on Wednesday in the Somerset Meadows neighborhood. Police say a person approached the mail carrier, later identified as Jason Schaefer, while he was at a group of neighborhood mailboxes on Heatherhill Street by Renaissance Drive, shot him several times and then ran off. That suspect...

LONGMONT, CO ・ 16 HOURS AGO