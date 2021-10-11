CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Experts: Colorado supermarket shooting suspect not competent

KAAL-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhoto: AP. FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2021 file photo, Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa listens during a hearing in Boulder, Colo. A judge has ordered a second state mental health evaluation of the man accused of killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket after defense attorneys said in court documents that doctors found Alissa unable to assist in his own defense. Judge Ingrid Bakke ordered the second state evaluation on Thursday at the request of prosecutors who argued that they felt Alissa's responses to doctors suggest he's competent for the case to move forward, according to court documents released Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski/Pool, File)

