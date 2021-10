Employees at a Target distribution center in Charleston Township, Michigan, are speaking out after being at the receiving end of what some felt was a cruel joke. A day after being informed that their holiday pay rate would be increased by $2 per hour, which was less than they'd hoped for, employees at the site said they received prank fortune cookies with strange comments inside, according to a report from NBC affiliate WWMT.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO