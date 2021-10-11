Syracuse's Dino Babers stands by decisions vs. Wake Forest, says gut call started 2-point conversion scramble
Two days later, Syracuse football head coach Dino Babers stood by his decision-making during the team's 40-37 overtime loss to then- No. 19 Wake Forest on Saturday. Speaking with media at his weekly press conference Monday morning, Babers reiterated that he chose to accept a second-down holding call out of respect for the "ice" that Demon Deacons' kicker Nick Sciba has displayed through his career and during pregame warm-ups. And Babers didn't walk back the choice to attempt a 45-yard field goal over going for a 4th and 2 in the fourth quarter despite his offense averaging about six yards per carry.247sports.com
