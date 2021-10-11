Syracuse's Dino Babers stands by decisions vs. Wake Forest, says gut call started 2-point conversion scramble

In Syracuse's overtime loss to Wake Forest, there were several decisions that baffled Orange fans. Two of which head coach Dino Babers was asked about during his postgame press conference. The first was Syracuse getting a delay of game after scoring a touchdown to bring the Orange within one point. Syracuse was going to go for two in an attempt to win the game, but received a delay of game penalty instead. The second was accepting a holding penalty against Wake Forest on third and 13 when the play resulted in an incomplete pass. Instead of a 51 yard field goal attempt on fourth and 13 by declining the penalty, it was accepted giving Wake a third and 23. The Demon Deacons would convert that play and end up with a touchdown on the drive. Below are Babers' explanations (you can also watch/listen to them in the video at the top of the page).

