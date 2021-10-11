CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse's Dino Babers stands by decisions vs. Wake Forest, says gut call started 2-point conversion scramble

By Stephen Bailey
247Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo days later, Syracuse football head coach Dino Babers stood by his decision-making during the team's 40-37 overtime loss to then- No. 19 Wake Forest on Saturday. Speaking with media at his weekly press conference Monday morning, Babers reiterated that he chose to accept a second-down holding call out of respect for the "ice" that Demon Deacons' kicker Nick Sciba has displayed through his career and during pregame warm-ups. And Babers didn't walk back the choice to attempt a 45-yard field goal over going for a 4th and 2 in the fourth quarter despite his offense averaging about six yards per carry.

Dino Babers
No. 19 Wake Forest edges Syracuse in overtime

Sam Hartman's third touchdown pass of the game to A.T. Perry went for 22 yards, giving No. 19 Wake Forest a 40-37 overtime victory against host Syracuse on Saturday. Wake Forest (6-0, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) is the ACC's only unbeaten team. The Orange scored first in overtime on Andre...
Wake Forest defeats Syracuse 40-37 in OT on Perry TD

SYRACUSE — A.T. Perry said he likely won't sleep for a while and that's understandable. Perry had three touchdown receptions and his last, an acrobatic 22-yard catch in the left corner of the end zone, lifted No. 19 Wake Forest to a 40-37 overtime victory over Syracuse on Saturday. "I...
Syracuse vs Wake Forest: Players to Watch

Syracuse faces its first top 25 opponent of the season as the 19th ranked Demon Deacons travel to the Carrier Dome Saturday. Syracuse is looking to play spoiler to a Wake Forest team that’s hungry to earn national respect after a blazing 5-0 start. Coming off a tough loss at Florida State last week, Coach Babers’ squad will be looking for four quarters of pristine play to move one step closer to bowl eligibility.
Syracuse football rallies late, but can’t beat Wake Forest in OT

Two plays after Andre Szmyt gave Syracuse a three-point lead in the first overtime session, #19 Wake Forest responded with a touchdown pass to claim a 40-37 victory. The score kept the Demon Deacons’ record pristine at 6-0 overall and 4-0 in ACC play. The Orange fell to 3-3 on the season and still looking for their first conference victory after a pair of ACC games.
Syracuse falls to 3-3 after OT-loss to no. 19 Wake Forest

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Saturday featured high highs and low lows for the Syracuse Orange football program. Syracuse has become a real threat but after another close loss, SU is still trying to find ways to win games against the ACC’s best. Syracuse is now 3-3 after losing to Wake...
Dino Babers Explains Delay on Two Point Conversion & Accepting Third Down Penalty

In Syracuse's overtime loss to Wake Forest, there were several decisions that baffled Orange fans. Two of which head coach Dino Babers was asked about during his postgame press conference. The first was Syracuse getting a delay of game after scoring a touchdown to bring the Orange within one point. Syracuse was going to go for two in an attempt to win the game, but received a delay of game penalty instead. The second was accepting a holding penalty against Wake Forest on third and 13 when the play resulted in an incomplete pass. Instead of a 51 yard field goal attempt on fourth and 13 by declining the penalty, it was accepted giving Wake a third and 23. The Demon Deacons would convert that play and end up with a touchdown on the drive. Below are Babers' explanations (you can also watch/listen to them in the video at the top of the page).
Syracuse's Sean Tucker named ACC RB of Week 6 after continuing breakneck production pace vs. Wake Forest

Syracuse football standout Sean Tucker was named the Atlantic Coast Conference's running back of Week 6 on Monday after posting 182 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns in SU's 40-37 overtime loss to Wake Forest. The returning freshman took 26 carries for 153 yards as part of a backfield duo with Garrett Shrader that accounted for 331 yards on the ground. He also caught three passes for 29 yards, including the 28-yard catch and run that finished in the end zone in the final minute of regulation.
Workload worries? Garrett Shrader had more carries vs. Wake Forest than any Syracuse QB in decades

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Garrett Shrader’s 29 carries against Wake Forest were more than any Syracuse quarterback has had in a single game in at least two decades. Shrader’s workload against the Demon Deacons was the most for an SU quarterback since at least 2000 and the most for any quarterback this season, according to Sports-Reference.com. The website’s library of box scores only dates back to that year.
