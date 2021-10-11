CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Race Does Not Correlate With High Renal Toxicity With Pemetrexed/Pembrolizumab in NS-NSCLC

By Nichole Tucker
targetedonc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an interview with Targeted Oncology, Nino Balanchivadze, MD, FACP, discussed the toxicity profile of platinum pemetrexed with pembrolizumab in patients with nonsquamous NSCLC treated in the KEYNOTE-189 study and how demographics and clinical characteristics may impact treatment. Treatment with platinum-based pemetrexed combined with pembrolizumab (Keytruda) in patients with nonsquamous...

www.targetedonc.com

Comments / 0

Related
targetedonc.com

Greater Toxicity Seen With Obinutuzumab Over Rituximab in Follicular lymphoma

Obinutuzumab is associated with greater toxicity compare to rituximab in follicular lymphoma. Compared with rituximab (Rituxan), obinutuzumab (Gazyva) is associated with greater toxicity in follicular lymphoma, according to a recent review published in Hematological Oncology. Rituximab, a tyle 1 anti CD20 monoclonal antibody (mAB), first became widely available in 2000....
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Case 3: Disease Management Considerations

The panel of experts share their treatment recommendations for a 64-year-old woman with RET wild-type metastatic MTC. Marcia Brose, MD: Let’s just pull these things together. How do the data on the vandetanib and cabozantinib trials inform your practice? Andrew, what’s noteworthy about these studies? I know these have been out longer than the studies we’ve just talked about.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
targetedonc.com

Pembrolizumab/UV1 Combo Shows Clinical Efficacy in Metastatic Melanoma

The universal cancer vaccine UV1 in combination with pembrolizumab (Keytruda) is safe and produces a strong clinical response in patients with metastatic melanoma, according to phase 1 findings announced in a press release by Ultimovacs ASA.1. The observed clinical efficacy and safety of the combination met the primary end point...
CANCER
Futurity

Treatment for kidney failure dropped early in pandemic

In the four months following the COVID-19 pandemic’s arrival, the number of patients in the US initiating treatment for kidney failure declined by 30%, according to a new study. Notably, Black patients and patients living in counties with high numbers of COVID-19 deaths initiated treatment with significantly worse levels of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
targetedonc.com

Disease Progression and Resistance to BTK Inhibitors

Mazyar Shadman, MD, MPH: Ibrutinib, acalabrutinib, and we have zanubrutinib, another second-generation medication. Again, for all these drugs, the mechanism of action is very similar. For example, please talk about the resistance mechanism with ibrutinib, at least for CLL [chronic lymphocytic leukemia]. That’s the disease that’s studied more for treatment failure. There are mutations in CLL we have found that are responsible for most of the treatment failures. Maybe you should talk about that, and then we’ll move to the next BTK [Bruton tyrosine kinase] inhibitor, zanubrutinib.
CANCER
Nature.com

Pembrolizumab tunes up chemotherapy in cervical cancer

Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2021)Cite this article. Chemotherapy with a platinum-based agent and paclitaxel, with or without bevacizumab, is the standard-of-care first-line treatment for patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer. Now, data from the KEYNOTE-826 trial show improved survival when pembrolizumab is added to these regimens.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Roundtable Discussion: Abou-Alfa and Participants Cover Biopsies and Treatment in HCC

A 77-year-old woman presented to her primary care physician complaining of abdominal pain and fatigue. Ghassan K. Abou-Alfa, MD, discussed the case with a group of physicians. During the Case-Based Roundtable event, Ghassan K. Abou-Alfa, MD of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center New York, NY, discussed the case of a 77-year-old patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
targetedonc.com

Follicular Lymphoma: The GALLIUM Study

Alan Skarbnik, MD: The GALLIUM study evaluated different anti-CD20 antibody strategies for patients with newly diagnosed follicular lymphoma. Centers could choose their chemotherapy backbone: bendamustine, CHOP [cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, vincristine, prednisone], or CVP [cyclophosphamide, vincristine, prednisone]. Patients would then be randomized to use that chemotherapy backbone with either rituximab or obinutuzumab, and after 6 cycles of induction, patients would then receive 2 years of maintenance with the same anti-CD20 antibody they received in induction. The goal was to address changes in PFS [progression-free survival].
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pembrolizumab#Race#Kidney Disease#Targeted Oncology#Md#Facp#Black American#White American#The Esmo Annual Congress#Non Hispanic#Ci
easyhealthoptions.com

The concern about high blood pressure and nighttime hot flashes

With all of the symptoms that women can experience during menopause, hot flashes just might be the worst, as well as the most common. In fact, a whopping 80 percent of women will suffer from these personal summers, night sweats or both at some point. And while doctors used to believe that the length of your sentence would only be two to three years, they now know that these symptoms are more likely to linger anywhere from seven years to a full decade.
HEALTH
targetedonc.com

Larotrectinib Displays Tolerability in Thyroid Cancer and Other Solid Tumors

Theodore W. Laetsch, MD, an attending physician at the Cancer Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, discusses the safety profile of larotrectinib in thyroid cancer and other solid tumors. Theodore W. Laetsch, MD, an attending physician at the Cancer Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, discusses the safety profile of...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Promising Safety/Efficacy Signals Shown With Lenvatinib Plus Weekly Paclitaxel in Endometrial Cancer

Currently, no FDA-approved therapies are available to address the need of patients with advanced/recurrent endometrial cancer, underscoring a need to develop novel strategies like the combination of lenvatinib and weekly paclitaxel. Lenvatinib (Lenvima) used in combination with weekly paclitaxel for the treatment of patients with endometrial cancer displayed promising early...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists confirm link between inflammation and pancreatic cancer

In a new study from the University of Texas, researchers clarified the long-established connection between inflammation and pancreatic cancer development. They found pancreatic cells display an adaptive response to repeated inflammatory episodes that initially protects against tissue damage but can promote tumor formation in the presence of mutant KRAS. The...
CANCER
mskcc.org

What Is Ductal Carcinoma In Situ (DCIS), and How Do I Decide on the Right Treatment?

This is actually a controversial topic, partly due to the language. It has the word “carcinoma” in the name, and it is classified as stage 0 cancer. DCIS refers to abnormal cells that are confined to the milk ducts. These cells have not yet spread into the surrounding normal breast tissue and cannot spread elsewhere in the body. It’s more of a precancer, or preinvasive lesion. So DCIS isn’t life-threatening, but it has the potential to become invasive cancer.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

McHayleh Evaluates Numerous Trials for a Patient With NSCLC

Case-Based Roundtable Meetings Spotlight, Case-Based Roundtable Meeting Spotlight September 2021: Solid Tumors,. In this case scenario, a 59-year-old White man presented with chest pain, cough, and dyspnea. The patient was later diagnosis with non–small cell lung cancer. During a Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable event, Wassim McHayleh, MD, MBA, a medical...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

An Overview of Androgen Receptor Therapy in mmCRPC

Alicia K. Morgans, MD, PhD, an associate professor of Medicine at the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, gives an overview of androgen receptor therapy in men with non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. Alicia K. Morgans, MD, PhD, an associate professor of Medicine at...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Multiple Combinations Demonstrate Efficacy and Provide Options for NSCLC

In a patient case reviewed by Gilberto De Lima Lopes, MD, a 59-year-old man presented with chest pain, cough, and dyspnea. Gilberto De Lima Lopes, MD led a Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable event, in which a group of physicians discussed combination treatment options for a patient with non-small cell lung cancer.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Roundtable Discussion: Participants Compare Options in First- and Later-Line mCRPC

A 75-year-old man presented with intermittent right hip pain. The case was discussed between of physicians and moderated by Nauman Moazzam, MD. During a Targeted OncologyTM Case-Based Roundtable event, Nauman Moazzam, MD, medical oncologist/hematologist at the Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers in Lakewood, CO, discussed the case of a 75-year-old man with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
LAKEWOOD, CO
targetedonc.com

Gandara Reviews Chemotherapy and Immunotherapy for NSCLC Based on Stage

An otherwise healthy 60-year-old White woman presented with a nonproductive cough. She was was later diagnosed with NSCLC. During a Targeted Oncology™ Case-Based Roundtable event, David R. Gandara, MD, professor of Medicine Emeritus Director og Thoracic Oncology and senior adviser to the director at UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center, discusses chemotherapy and immunotherapy in non-small cell lung cancer.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Monitoring Strategies in Follicular Lymphoma

Alan Skarbnik, MD: For patients who are diagnosed with follicular lymphoma, I usually have a baseline laboratory imaging work-up. It is important to understand the tumor burden and have a benchmark for comparison post treatment to understand what degree of response the disease presented. So obviously a CBC [complete blood...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy