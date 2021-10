There he was, clad in Astros gear and chugging a can of beer on the Minute Maid Park video board like he owned the place. And whipping Houston fans into a frenzy. Hey, look, everybody! It’s Geoff Blum! You know, the White Sox hero who hit the winning home run in Game 3 of the 2005 World Series — against the Astros — and, oh, by the way, is immortalized with a bronze statue right outside Guaranteed Rate Field!

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO