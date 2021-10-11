CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chestertown, MD

Uptown Community Celebration Honors Black Entrepreneurship

By James Dissette
chestertownspy.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ‘Back in the Day Block Party Par-Tay” celebrated the history of the Uptown Community in Chestertown on Saturday. The celebration took place on the corner of College and Calvert Streets, the location of Charlie Grave’s Uptown Club which hosted some of the biggest names in music during the 1950s and 60s, including Ray Charles, Aretha Franklin, B.B. King, Sam Cooke, and many others traveling the “Chitlin’ Circuit” during the pre-Civil Rights era.

