Orange County resort taxes dip in August

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office TRIAD program hosted a health, safety and crime prevention conference specifically designed for citizens 55 and older Wednesday, Sept. 22, at the Gordonsville Volunteer Fire House. The program was free, included lunch, door prizes, vendors and information booths and featured speakers representing: Virginia Senior Medicare Patrol, law enforcement and the Virginia Attorney General’s Office. Topics of discussion included: identifying and avoiding various scams, physical health and balance and protecting wealth and resources. Those who missed last month’s program can learn more about the current threat of scams at the Women’s Diversity Forum program Sunday, Oct. 17, at 1:30 p.m. at The Arts Center in Orange. Kesner will be the featured speaker and discuss scams, frauds and financial consumer crimes occurring in the area, especially those targeting seniors. For those unable to attend, the program will be livestreamed on YouTube. For more information on the county’s TRIAD program, email rkesner@orangecountyva.gov or call (540) 672-1536.

ORANGE COUNTY, VA ・ 7 DAYS AGO