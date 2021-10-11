CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County resort taxes dip in August

By Richard Bilbao
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrange County's tourist development tax collections in August took a dive after two consecutive months of big returns. The monthly collections on the sales of hotel, motel and other short-term rentals totaled $16.46 million, according to Orange County Comptroller Phil Diamond's monthly report. August collections represented a 184% jump from August 2020's $5.79 million, but were down 16.65% from August 2019's $19.75 million. The decline is attributed to the challenges related to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

