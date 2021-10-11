CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How To Dress Like The Cast Of ‘Squid Game’ On Halloween For Less Than $50

By Olivia Elgart
 3 days ago
YOUNGKYU PARK/Netflix

The latest Netflix show to take the world by storm is ‘Squid Game’ & we rounded up the best costumes from the hit series that you can wear this Halloween!

If you have Netflix, chances are you have already watched the hit new show, Squid Game. The South Korean series has become a huge hit and it seems to be all everyone can talk about. Luckily, it’s perfect timing, because Halloween is right around the corner. If you’re looking for a costume to wear, look no further, because we rounded up all different looks from the TV show that is sure to be a hit and you can shop them all below.

Netflix series, ‘Squid Game.’ (YOUNGKYU PARK/Netflix)

1. KINGOL Squid Game Merch

This is the best costume as it’s a replica of the uniform worn by the players in the game. The costume is available in six different numbers – all of which belong to the main characters in the show. The unisex outfit is super comfortable and comes with a zip-up and matching sweatpants. Available in sizes ranging from small – XXXX-large – you can’t go wrong with this look. $26, amazon.com

2. Pellucicnso Unisex Squid Game Costume

Another great costume is that of the villain in the show. All of the red players wore this red one-piece jumpsuit with a mesh mask. The outfit is available in sizes X-small – XX-large and it comes with both the jumpsuit and the mask. It’s unisex and super comfortable. Plus, the mask is breathable. $30, amazon.com

3. FlekmanArt Squid Game Costume

How can anyone forget the girl from Red Light, Green Light? The haunting massive plastic doll from the show that actually turned out to be a motion sensor that killed off people in the first game now comes in a costume. Included in the costume is the orange and yellow dress and is available in sizes small to XX-large. $24, amazon.com

4. Jayayamala 2021 Squid Game Mask

The iconic mask worn by the men in red is available in all three shapes from the show – triangle, square, and circle. You can wear your own red jumpsuit with it and the best part is, it’s super lightweight and breathable, so you won’t be uncomfortable when you wear it. $17, amazon.com

5. LOYALSE Store Squid Game Mask

If you want to be the “boss” from the show – then this mask is perfect. It’s durable and breathable, plus, it looks exactly like the one worn by the head villain in the show. All you need to wear it with is a long black hooded robe and you are good to go. $17, amazon.com

6. Mbear 2021 Squid Game Merchandise

If you’re looking to be one of the villains from the show but want to be super comfortable, then this is the costume for you. Instead of a jumpsuit, this set comes with drawstring sweatpants, a hooded sweatshirt, and a face mask that covers your entire face except for your eyes. $45, amazon.com

Community Policy