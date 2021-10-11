CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farm policy important to growers, eaters

By Gene Lucht AgUpdate.com
news-shield.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to farm policy, nothing is bigger than the farm bill. But the farm bill is so big it can be difficult for farmers and consumers alike to really understand. And that has led to more than a few debates about government subsidies. So what can farmers do...

www.news-shield.com

San Angelo LIVE!

Don't Bogart That Joint...Uncle Sam Starts Counting Cannabis

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will mail its first Hemp Acreage and Production Survey to 20,500 farmers across the nation beginning Oct. 18. Growing and harvesting hemp became legal under the 2018 Farm Bill created and sponsored by then U.S. Congressman Mike Conaway of Midland who represented San Angelo.  While marijuana is legal in 23 states, hemp is legal in every state.  The USDA is beginning to track hemp and logic would dictate that if marijuana ever became legal, the same process for tracking the hemp…
SAN ANGELO, TX
agrinews-pubs.com

The Zipline: Farm policy from the grassroots up

For 102 years, the American Farm Bureau Federation has been The Unified Voice of Agriculture. Our unity is built from the ground up as our grassroots members set the policy priorities we advocate for in Washington. Our policy is by farmers and for farmers, and that genuine grassroots structure sets...
AGRICULTURE
opb.org

Climate change affects seed growers

Drought, extreme heat and smoke from wildfires have left seed producers feeling the effects of climate change. Farmers in the state have found themselves facing unexpected evacuations, lower seed yields and entire losses of crops. We speak with Sarah Kleeger, founder of Adaptive Seeds, and Ellyn Greene, co-owner of Wayward Acres, on how climate change has affected their industry.
AGRICULTURE
news-shield.com

Supply report alters grain marketing plans

Suddenly, there is an incentive to store grain. Just a few weeks ago the market was telling farmers to sell their grain now. There was little carry in that market. That has changed. The biggest reason for the change would appear to be the Sept. 30 USDA report that showed...
AGRICULTURE
news-shield.com

Ag mechanic built early no-till planters

SIMPSON, Ill. — It was a radical idea, planting seeds directly into unworked soil — so radical no machine existed that did such a thing. So Donnie Morris made one. Morris, who spent his 35-year career as a mechanic at the University of Illinois’ Dixon Springs Agricultural Center, cobbled together various parts to make what may have been the first no-till planter in 1966.
AGRICULTURE
The Poultry Site

EU farmers remain concerned over Farm-to-Fork policy

In an article, Euractiv showed that the long-awaited technical report on the Farm-to-Fork Strategy was ready to be published in January 2021. Copa and Cogeca regrets this delay, as the only study on the subject was American. This JRC report, could also have allowed the European Parliament and the Council, to have had preliminary discussions on the impact of the Farm-to-Fork and Biodiversity targets based on concrete data, even considering the limitations of the JRC study. The European agricultural community was also never informed nor consulted during the whole process.
AGRICULTURE
Augusta Free Press

Virginia growers are putting mushrooms on the map

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Virginia might not be known for its mushrooms, but they’re becoming increasingly popular as more growers and consumers venture into the world of fungi. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s 2017 Census of Agriculture, 41 Virginia farms grow mushrooms, accounting for...
VIRGINIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Cover crops offer benefits to cotton growers

ATHENS — Using cover crops for growing cotton usually goes like this: After harvest, cotton fields are planted with a cover crop like rye. Before cotton is planted the next season, the cover crop is killed and rolled flat on top of the soil, and cotton seeds are planted using either a no-till or strip-till system. The resulting “mulch” provided by the cover crop residue provides insect habitat, moisture retention and some weed suppression.
AGRICULTURE
farmersadvance.com

Farm Bureau names 2021 policy development committee

COLUMBUS, OH. — Twenty Ohio Farm Bureau leaders are serving on the 2021 Ohio Farm Bureau Federation Policy Development Committee. The committee collects and organizes public policy recommendations from county Farm Bureaus and presents the final policy suggestions to be voted on by Ohio Farm Bureau’s delegates during the state annual meeting in December.
COLUMBUS, OH
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Elevator Celebrates Excellent Year With Grower-Owners

Hopkinsville Elevator Cooperative is returning more than $30 million dollars to farmer-owners across the region and the state. During the cooperative’s annual meeting at the Bruce Convention Center, Tuesday night General Manager Eston Glover presented the annual report to members that were on hand. Glover said during the 2020-21 fiscal year farmers sold a large amount of grain with the cooperative.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
kymkemp.com

HappyDay: ‘Direct-Market Access is Important for Small Farms’

Casey O’Neill is a cannabis and food farmer in Mendocino County who has been writing newsletters about his efforts to provide sustainable produce and marijuana. We feature his column once a week. Harvest is a time of early morning efforts as we rise before dawn to bring in the cannabis...
AGRICULTURE
Globe Gazette

Edgington becomes president of National Corn Growers Association

Chris Edgington has embarked on a new journey. Edgington, who row crop farms with his brother Tom and son Alex northwest of St. Ansgar, assumed the presidency of the National Corn Growers Association on Oct. 1. The National Corn Growers Association promotes the sales of corn and corn byproducts both...
AGRICULTURE
pnwag.net

NWFCS Expects Profits For Wheat Growers; Mixed Results For Hay Growers

As we wrap up our six part Northwest Farm Credit Services Quarterly Commodity Snapshot series today, we take a look at Northwest dryland crops, hay and wheat. “The hay industry outlook calls for variable returns. Producers in drought-stricken areas produced less hay and losses are likely,” said Bill Perry Vice President At NWFCS. “On the other hand, producers with stable irrigation supplies will be profitable. Rising input costs will weigh on margins for all producers in 2022.”
AGRICULTURE
MarketWatch

Soybean futures eye lowest settlement of the year as USDA lifts U.S. production forecast

Soybean futures fell on Tuesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture lifted its 2021/2022 U.S. soybean production forecast by 74 million bushels to 4.4 billion bushels. The USDA also forecast U.S. soybean supplies for 2021/2022 marketing year at 4.7 billion bushels, up 145 million. Soybean ending stocks were forecast at 320 million bushels, up 135 million from last month's forecast. Soybeans surprised with an "upward revision in ending stocks, even higher than what had been anticipated," said Sal Gilbertie, president and chief investment officer at Teucrium Trading, adding that soybean prices had been trading lower before the report. November soybeans fell 19 1/2 cents, or 1.6%, to $12.08 3/4 a bushel. A settlement around this level would mark the lowest for a most-active contract since mid-December 2020, FactSet data show. December corn also fell 7 1/2 cents, or 1.4%, to $5.25 1/4 a bushel. The USDA raised its 2021/2022 U.S. corn production forecast by 23 million bushels to 15.02 billion bushels. Meanwhile, December wheat moved up by 10 cents, or 1.4%, at $7.41 3/4 a bushel after the USDA forecast global ending stocks at a five-year low and U.S. ending stocks at a 14-year low, said Gilbertie.
AGRICULTURE
Augusta Free Press

Virginia pumpkin growers gearing up for a robust season

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Pumpkin season is here, and farmers are welcoming the public to their U-pick pumpkin patches. At Williams Orchard in Wythe County, Bobby Williams grows multiple varieties of pumpkins and gourds on 40 acres. He said they’ve had a decent growing season, with plenty of pumpkins ready for people to pick.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Motley Fool

Sundial Growers Is Getting Into the Alcohol Business

The acquisition will add more than 170 liquor stores to Sundial's business. Through Alcanna's subsidiary, Sundial will also have more pot shops. While the deal will improve Sundial's adjusted EBITDA, it will also be dilutive for shareholders. Canadian-based cannabis company Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) has been busy this year. Since cashing...
RETAIL
baybusinessnews.com

State Fruit, Vegetable Growers to Convene In Gulf Shores

The 2021 Alabama Fruit and Vegetable Growers Conference and Tradeshow is being held on November 18-19 at The Lodge at Gulf State Park in Gulf Shores. The deadline to register is October 4. Costs are $125 per person or, if multiple people from the same farm are attending, $125 for the first person and $100 for each additional attendee. It includes all planned meal functions, breaks, and breakout and general sessions. Topics include peach and apple tree and berry bush care, disease prevention and management, fertilization, wholesaling, and the pecan industry.
GULF SHORES, AL

