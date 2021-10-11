Commercial developer to begin building new facility at Sewickley Township industrial park

The first lot that sold at the Commerce Crossing industrial park in Sewickley Township will be home to a 250,000-square-foot distribution center, according to Westmoreland County Industrial Development Corp. officials.

Commercial developer Al. Neyer plans to begin construction this month at the county’s newest industrial park, after signing a $1.53 million agreement approved in February 2019.

“We’re moving ahead with plans that will leverage this park’s many advantages and support economic growth within Westmoreland County,” said Sean Kertes, county commissioner and IDC chairman.

The company has an option agreement to buy a 28-acre adjacent lot.

“Our team identified an exciting opportunity at Commerce Crossing at Westmoreland for a best-in-class distribution facility,” said Brandon Snyder, Al. Neyer’s Pittsburgh market leader. “We’re looking forward to seeing this project come to fruition.”

It is one of two Al. Neyer facilities being built. A second, 150,000-square-foot facility is under construction at the IDC’s Technology Park II in Hempfield.

“We’re really excited about Al. Neyer’s activity, and we’re proud that Westmoreland County offers a value proposition that’s so attractive to industry,” said Gina Cerilli Thrasher, county commissioner and IDC secretary.

WCIDC Executive Director Jason Rigone said the momentum the county is building is the result of “strategic investment and collaboration with our partners in Harrisburg.” Included among those, he said, are including state Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward of Hempfield, the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development and the Commonwealth Financing Authority.

“But it wasn’t just state officials that made this happen,” Rigone said. “Elected officials with both Yough School District and Sewickley Township voted to approve a tax incremental financing package that made Commerce Crossing at Westmoreland possible.”

Both entities approved a program that will allow the IDC to incrementally recoup $2.5 million in property taxes that eventually will be assessed at the park. During a period of several years, the IDC will take 75% of property taxes while the county, township and Yough School District will split the remaining 25% until the $2.5 million is reached, Rigone said.

The park’s five pad-ready sites range in size from 19 to 29 acres and are built on a 208-acre property acquired in 2018. It is also being developed as PennDOT is in the midst of making nearly $93 million in improvements to nearby I-70.