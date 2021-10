The medication, which has been cleared as a treatment for the inflammatory disease of the throat, is under priority review by the agency. The FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation to Tezepelumab (AstraZenca, Amgen) for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), an inflammatory disease where the eosinophils white blood cells accumulate in the esophagus, according to a statement from AstraZenca.

HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO