Bridgewater's inflation warning: 'It starts to look a bit like the 70s and the oil shocks'

By Anna Golubova
kitco.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Kitco News) Bridgewater Associates is warning investors that inflation will not be transitory and central banks worldwide will be powerless to contain price surges without hurting the economy. "We're in this situation where you still have this inertia from demand, it is pushing up against constrained supply and that has...

kitco.com

Stagflationary concerns send gold to the key $1800 level

In this column last week, I mentioned the importance of a sharp $30 intraday reversal which took place in the gold price on the last “book squaring” trading session of Q3. Technically, this sudden move back above $1750 held the gold price inside the bullish symmetrical consolidation triangle that has been forming over the past 14 months.
Bob Prince
Michael Saunders
kitco.com

Inflation angst lifts stocks but reins back dollar

LONDON (Reuters) - World markets stayed focused on rising inflation on Thursday as tech stocks rebooted global equities, oil and gas prices fired up again but the dollar and benchmark government bond yields both stalled. Record high Chinese factory gate inflation data overnight following stronger-than-expected U.S. CPI figures on Wednesday...
kitco.com

Inflationary data suggests the Fed is now stuck between a rock and a hard place

The government released the inflationary report for September today vis-à-vis the CPI (Consumer Price Index), which showed that inflation continues to increase. In July of this year, the consumer price index reached an apex of 5.4% and then decreased to 5.3% in August. Today's report shows that inflationary pressure is now back to 5.4% year over year. Estimates by economists polled by Dow Jones were forecasting that this rate would increase only by 0.3% keeping the year-over-year rate at 5.3%.
kitco.com

Dollar falls to 10-day low as rally pauses; riskier currencies rebound

LONDON (Reuters) - The dollar edged down against major peers on Thursday, reaching its lowest level in 10 days in a pullback from its recent rally, while the Australian and New Zealand dollars rose. Expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve would tighten monetary policy more quickly than previously expected have...
kitco.com

BoE hike expectations push sterling to two-week high

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Sterling hit a two-week high on Thursday, building on the previous session’s gains, as traders focused on hopes a post-Brexit trade war with the European Union will be avoided and on expectations the Bank of England will increase rates this year. Two BoE policy makers...
kitco.com

BoE's Mann says she can wait before raising rates

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The Bank of England can hold off on raising interest rates because investors are doing some of the central bank's work for it by betting on tighter monetary policy in Britain and the United States, BoE interest rate-setter Catherine Mann said. "They see that monetary...
kitco.com

Gold, silver hit 4-week highs on improved charts, inflation worries

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in midday U.S. trading Thursday and hit four-week highs. The metals are being propelled up by improving near-term chart postures and lingering concerns about rising and even problematic price inflation. December gold futures were last up $4.30 at $1,798.80. December Comex silver was last up $0.34 at $23.51 an ounce.
AFP

Fed officials lean towards stimulus pullback as soon as November

Unless the US economic situation changes dramatically, Federal Reserve officials are leaning towards cutting back on monetary stimulus as soon as November, according to a central bank document released Wednesday. The date when the Fed will pull back on its monthly bond purchases has been a closely watched topic for months, and the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) last month indicated the time could come "soon." The minutes of the FOMC meeting released Wednesday showed officials speaking positively of plans to begin cutting back on the bond purchases as soon as after their next meeting scheduled for November and end it by mid-2022. Officials indicated that "provided that the economic recovery remained broadly on track, a gradual tapering process that concluded around the middle of next year would likely be appropriate," according to the minutes.
kitco.com

Sterling shrugs off weaker-than-expected UK GDP, higher U.S. inflation

LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Sterling edged higher on Wednesday as traders shrugged off data showing weaker-than-expected economic growth in Britain and rising U.S. consumer prices, and focused on bets that the Bank of England will raise interest rates. Britain's economy grew 0.4% in August, leaving it just 0.8% smaller...
kitco.com

Gold jumps 2% as dollar, yields retreat; focus on Fed minutes

* Banks prepare to scrap LME gold and silver contracts (Adds comment, graphic, updates prices) Oct 13 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose 2% on Wednesday as the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields retreated, with investors' focus on minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting for confirmation of its tapering strategy.
kitco.com

Fed split on whether to stay patient or get aggressive on inflation

Oct 13 (Reuters) - U.S. central bankers broadly agree they can soon begin reducing their support for the economy, but are divided over how much of a threat high inflation poses, and - more importantly - what they might need to do about it. Some indication of the intensity of...
KREX

Inflation rises 5.4% from year ago, matching 13-year high

WASHINGTON (AP) — Another surge in consumer prices in September sent inflation to 5.4% from a year ago, matching the highest such rate since 2008 as tangled global supply lines continue to create havoc. Consumer prices rose 0.4% in September from August as supply chain disruptions kept many goods scarce. The costs of new cars, […]
FOXBusiness

Fed's Bostic warns inflation surge 'will not be brief' amid wild consumer price spikes

Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic warned Tuesday that a recent burst of inflation is unlikely to dissipate anytime soon as pandemic-driven supply constraints continue to trigger wild swings in consumer prices. "It is becoming increasingly clear that the feature of this episode that has animated price pressures — mainly...
