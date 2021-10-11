Australian Company Navman Made A Dashcam That's Just For Motorcycles
As riders, we know and accept that our favorite activity involves some amount of risk. To mitigate those risks, many of us take steps such as wearing appropriate motorcycle gear or continuing education. Unfortunately for us, we can only control how we ride, not how anyone else on the road behaves. That’s why Australia-based company Navman introduced a motorcycle-specific dashcam unit called the MiVue M760D.www.rideapart.com
