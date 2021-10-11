CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Australian Company Navman Made A Dashcam That's Just For Motorcycles

By Janaki Jitchotvisut
RideApart
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs riders, we know and accept that our favorite activity involves some amount of risk. To mitigate those risks, many of us take steps such as wearing appropriate motorcycle gear or continuing education. Unfortunately for us, we can only control how we ride, not how anyone else on the road behaves. That’s why Australia-based company Navman introduced a motorcycle-specific dashcam unit called the MiVue M760D.

www.rideapart.com

Comments / 0

Related
hiconsumption.com

Zillers Motorcycles Is Making Just 13 Units Of Its Futuristic BMW R18 Power Cruiser

Lauded for its sci-fi-inspired designs and factory-grade fit and finish, Zillers Motorcycles is one of the world’s most respected custom moto outfits. In 2018, Zillers took the ultra-coveted first place spot at the AMD World Championship of Custom Bike Building, becoming the first-ever Russian shop to be crowned AMD champ. So when Florida-based bolt-on kit specialist NMoto Studio needed to find a shop to partner with to create new designs, Zillers was an obvious choice. And after previously unveiling several NMoto x Zillers BMW kits back in August, the two firms have once again joined forces to churn out another wildly transformative kit for one of the Bavarian brand’s bikes: the massive R18 cruiser.
CARS
RideApart

Australian Electric Motorcycle Brand, Savic, Locks Down Funding

Savic, named after its founder, Dennis Savic, has just announced that it’s been able to secure $1.14 million AUD worth of funding to green-light production. It’s not too common to see Aussies come out with things on two wheels. More known for things on four with the prominence of the Holden versus Ford rivalry that’s been going on for ages, it’s more than just interesting to see an electric two-wheeled brand from the land down under.
ECONOMY
hiconsumption.com

The Ultimate Guide to James Bond’s Motorcycles

Ever since first hitting the silver screen in 1963, James Bond has enamored fans with death-defying actions, supermodel dates, clever gadgets, and an array of elite vehicles. And while the international super-spy might be most famously and closely associated with the cars he drives, 007 has also swung his leg over a significant number of motorcycles throughout the more than half-century that the Bond franchise has existed.
ENTERTAINMENT
RideApart

Bullit Motorcycles Just Changed Its Name To Bluroc Motorcycles

Are you a fan of Bullit Motorcycles? The scrappy Belgian brand sells small-displacement, Chinese-built bikes in Europe and the U.K. Boasting retro looks, bargain-basement price tags, and reportedly offering respectable value for money, it’s not at all difficult to see why riders might like them. Thing is, Bullit is no...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dashcam#Motorcycle#Security Camera#Australian#Gps#Navman Mivue#Ezyshare#Wifi
RideApart

The Hero XPulse 200 4V Is A Retro Enduro Ready To Riot

I'm sure a good number of you would agree that there simply aren't enough lightweight, go-anywhere, adventure-ready motorcycles available in the global market. Bikes which are smaller than full-fledged ADVs, yet bigger than your average enduro machine are for many, the goldilocks zone when it comes to peak dual-sport enjoyment. My personal favorite would have to be the Yamaha Serow 250—you may be familiar with it by its XT250 name in the U.S.
CARS
RideApart

TVS And BMW Reach 100,000-Unit Milestone With G 310 Series

In 2013, BMW forged a partnership with Indian motorcycle manufacturing giant TVS Motor Company. Looking to gain a foothold in more global markets, the brand unveiled the G 310 R concept at EICMA 2015. As part of the agreement, TVS manufactured the G 310 R and G 310 GS production models at its Hosur facility. In 2017, the sub-500cc naked bike and ADV hit the market, rolling out in 120 countries.
CARS
makeuseof.com

How to Install a Dashcam in Your Car

If you've got a dashcam, fitting it might seem like a bit of a chore. In some cases, it isn't as simple as you would like, but installing a dashcam in your car is worth every minute you spend on it. While you might pay someone to install a dashcam,...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Security Cameras
Country
Australia
RideApart

The RideLink Wingman Wants To Be Your Bike's Trusty Companion

A good number of today's top-shelf motorcycles are filled to the brim with technology such as GPS navigation and tracking capabilities out of the factory. However, the vast majority of mid-tier and entry-level machines don't get such tech. Although GPS navigation and other techie features can easily be accounted for via a free-to-download application on your smartphone, it's always better if these systems were integrated into your motorcycle.
BICYCLES
RideApart

Bring Home Vintage Perfection: A 1920 Harley-Davidson Model J

Harley-Davidson has had a long and storied history filled with tales and legends of riders on their hogs on the highway. This bike is one of the first greats in the lineup, and one of the first prefaces to Harley as we know them today. The Model J was historic...
CARS
protocol.com

2022 will be the year of the cable company-made TV

Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Next Up. This week: why we'll see many more operator-made smart TVs next year, and how Facebook is looking to kickstart AI for AR. Companies that sell people TV subscriptions now also want to sell them TV sets: First, Protocol broke the news that Comcast is preparing to launch its own TVs under the XClass brand. Then, Comcast-owned Sky announced the launch of its own line of Sky Glass smart TVs in Europe.
ELECTRONICS
techeblog.com

This is Not Someone Riding a Motorcycle in Real-Life, Just the Ride 4 Game Running on the PlayStation 5

Milestone’s Ride 4 running on the PlayStation 5 at 4K and 60FPS might confuse some people for actual motorcycle footage, but it’s just an ultra realistic game, or at least from a graphics standpoint. The PS5 version makes use of the console’s solid-state drive to reduce loading times and the DualSense controller to bring the gas and brake levers to life. That’s right, these levers have their own resistance to transmit the same sensations as their real-life counterparts. Read more for the video and additional information.
VIDEO GAMES
RideApart

Watch This Moto Safety Instructor Explain Why Lane Splitting Is Good

Longtime motorcycle instructor Bret Tkacs is no stranger to many types of motorcycle riding. While he’s probably best known for his off-road and adventure motorcycle technique videos on YouTube, he also does plenty of road riding as well. In this video, he lays out some good tips for lane splitting when and where it’s legal, and some advice for doing it safely.
CARS
Ubergizmo

Sony Just Made It More Difficult To Buy PS3, PS Vita Games

Earlier this year, Sony announced their plans to eventually shut down its PS3 and PS Vita stores. Given that the company no longer seems to be interested in handhelds and how the PS5 is already here, it made sense. However, the outcry was bigger than Sony had anticipated and they backtracked, claiming that they would leave these stores open.
VIDEO GAMES
Cheddar News

E-Motorcycle Company Cake CEO on $60M Fundraise,Global Scaling

Electric motorcycle company Cake raised $60 million in Series B funding as it looks to make its bikes widely accessible. CEO and founder Stefan Ytterborn joined Cheddar’s “Closing Bell” to talk about the funding round and how he plans to use the funds to scale the business. He also talked about the launch of the "Makka" moped, which he said would be ideal for everyday personal use or for businesses to make deliveries within a city.
ECONOMY
RideApart

Black Tea Motorbikes To Hold Roadshow In Germany And Austria

German electric motorcycle startup Black Tea will be touring across select cities in Germany and Austria to promote its newest model, the Bonfire. Initially unveiled to the world in July, 2021, as a strictly off-road motorcycle, the 2022 model-year will finally usher in the street-legal version of this bike, with the company offering test rides as early as October of this year. This comes right after the German KBA approved the bike for road use.
CARS
RideApart

Start 'Em Young With The Indian eFTR Mini

In September 2020, Indian released what could quite possibly be the cutest motorcycle in its model lineup. The eFTR Mini captured the hearts of parents around the U.S. and served as a safe yet exciting entry point to into the world of motorcycling, specifically for children aged eight years old and above. The Indian eFTR Mini boasts similar styling as Indian's hotshot street-oriented flat-tracker, the FTR 1200.
CARS
Jano le Roux

iOS 15 settings you need to turn off now

If privacy matters to you, you'll want to make sure you're not being tracked, listened to, or geotagged wherever you go. It can also be a battery drainer. Apple’s iOS 15 has been released. The newest version of the mobile operating system, as well as its iPad counterpart, iOS 15.5, is now available worldwide. After unveiling the iPhone 13 at its annual hardware presentation last week, Apple made the download accessible.

Comments / 0

Community Policy