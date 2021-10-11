CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Deltona, FL

Virginia Rose Clockadale Paduch

Johnson City Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDELTONA, FL - Virginia Rose Clockadale Paduch , 77 of Deltona, Florida passed away on August 31, 2021. She was born on October 21, 1943, in Haverhill, Massachusetts. She attended East Tennessee State University and had a long, varied career doing bookkeeping, commercial property rentals and retired from Volusia County Schools working in the Supported Competitive Employment Program. After her retirement, Virginia enjoyed spending time with family and gardening.

www.johnsoncitypress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Former President Clinton remains hospitalized after infection

Former President Bill Clinton remains in a Southern California hospital after being admitted Tuesday to treat a non-COVID-related infection. Former first lady Hillary Clinton was seen leaving the hospital alone Friday. It's unclear when the 42nd president will be released. Lilia Luciano reports.
POTUS
Reuters

NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Oct 16 (Reuters) - NASA launched a first-of-its kind mission on Saturday to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids, two large clusters of space rocks that scientists believe are remnants of primordial material that formed the solar system's outer planets. The space probe, dubbed Lucy and packed inside a special cargo capsule,...
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florida State
Florida Obituaries
City
Deltona, FL
City
Deland, FL
City
Fleming Island, FL
City
Middleburg, FL
State
Florida State
City
Sanford, FL
State
Massachusetts State
State
Virginia State
City
Haverhill, FL
Johnson City, TN
Obituaries
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
City
Johnson City, TN
NBC News

Biden administration again asks Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Biden administration said Friday it will once again ask the Supreme Court to put a hold on the Texas law that bans abortion after around six weeks of pregnancy. "The Justice Department intends to ask the Supreme Court to vacate the Fifth Circuit's stay of the preliminary injunction against Texas Senate Bill 8," said Anthony Coley, the department's chief spokesman.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Parkland shooter to plead guilty to 17 murders

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Nikolas Cruz intends to plead guilty to 17 counts of murder. Three faculty members and 14 students were killed in the 2018 mass school shooting. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Roberts
Person
Derrick Rose

Comments / 0

Community Policy