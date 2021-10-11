Virginia Rose Clockadale Paduch
DELTONA, FL - Virginia Rose Clockadale Paduch , 77 of Deltona, Florida passed away on August 31, 2021. She was born on October 21, 1943, in Haverhill, Massachusetts. She attended East Tennessee State University and had a long, varied career doing bookkeeping, commercial property rentals and retired from Volusia County Schools working in the Supported Competitive Employment Program. After her retirement, Virginia enjoyed spending time with family and gardening.www.johnsoncitypress.com
