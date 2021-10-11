CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

The Guardian view on cabinet splits: a fight for a party’s heart and soul

By The Guardian view
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tkR4a_0cNuENaN00
‘The business secretary, it seems, wants payouts for families to offset green energy bills in the drive towards net-zero emissions.’

The row between the chancellor, Rishi Sunak, and the business secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, is not a semantic joust, but a fight over the economic direction of the Tory party. Mr Kwarteng is looking for a bailout for businesses struggling with the jump in energy prices, and claimed on Sunday that he was “speaking” to the Treasury. Hours later, Mr Sunak’s advisers shot back. There were no talks. And this was not the first time, the Treasury source added, that Mr Kwarteng had “made things up in interviews”. Boris Johnson authorised his spokesperson to rebuff the Treasury. Both cabinet ministers were, said No 10, working to “mitigate the challenges”.

What the spat revealed is the unresolved issue within the corridors of power of how to resource a “green industrial revolution”. This policy is key to the government’s plan to level up parts of the country and deliver jobs to constituencies that switched from Labour to vote for Mr Johnson. Yet no credible plan has emerged from Whitehall. Time is running out. Pledges for carbon capture projects, for green steel plants and to roll out home insulation are worthless without being backed by cash.

The Treasury, alas, is not going to let the climate emergency change its view that rises in government spending have to be paid for by rises in taxation. Mr Sunak is behind plans, it is said, to reduce carbon emissions by increasing household bills by hundreds of pounds a year. Keep things under tight fiscal control now, reasons Mr Sunak, and the Tories will be in a position to cut taxes before the next election. In his party conference speech, Mr Sunak pointedly praised his predecessor George Osborne for his austerity measures.

For the chancellor, fiscal conservatism is a Tory vote-winner. Mr Kwarteng has other ideas which appear more in touch with Mr Johnson’s gut instincts. The business secretary, it seems, wants payouts for families to offset green energy bills in the drive towards net-zero emissions. Getting the state to give money directly to households would allow consumers to pay for green investment – and create jobs via subsidies for businesses.

This is the Tory “Santa Claus theory” of economics. Rather than be a political Scrooge and insist on lean budgets with tax increases to balance spending, Mr Kwarteng seems to believe that Conservatives should bestow gifts to deliver economic dynamism. Like-minded ministers have been publicly agitating for Mr Sunak to borrow at least £50bn to attract private capital to finance decarbonisation. This is the Tories’ real green revolution: to create employment in new industries, controlled by lightly regulated private companies, without creating government jobs.

It is moot whether private companies can be ​​productive, in a narrow economic sense, without being environmentally destructive. But Mr Kwarteng thinks it is better to be vaguely right than precisely wrong. He may be right. Next week, the government is supposed to set out how much it will spend a year to reach its net-zero targets. So far it’s budgeted just a quarter of the £20bn needed annually. It would be unforgivable if Treasury penny-pinching meant Britain failed to play its part in meeting the challenge of the environmental crisis.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: UK will override Brexit NI protocol ‘if EU solutions fall short’, as PM on holiday

The UK will override parts of the Brexit withdrawal agreement if upcoming EU proposals amount to “tinkering around the edges” of the Northern Ireland protocol.The EU is expected to announce an end to the so-called Sausage Wars this week with new proposals for the sale of British chilled meats in Northern Ireland, but Brexit minister Lord Frost is expected to ask for further concessions.A government source told the PA news agency that the UK would trigger Article 16 of the protocol – suspending parts of the agreement – if the EU proposals are found to be unsatisfactory.Labour accused the...
EUROPE
AFP

UK govt botched initial Covid response: MPs' probe

UK lawmakers said Tuesday the government's response when Covid-19 swept into Europe cost thousands of lives and was "one of the most important public health failures" in the country's history. In a damning assessment, a cross-party group of MPs found that official pandemic planning was "too narrowly and inflexibly based" on curbing influenza, and had failed to learn the lessons from prior outbreaks of SARS, MERS and Ebola. Britain has suffered one of the highest tolls in Europe with nearly 138,000 coronavirus deaths since March last year, raising questions about why it has fared worse than comparable nations. In their 145-page report, issued after months of hearings, the MPs from two parliamentary committees said Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government waited too long to act in early 2020.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

UK blames ‘heavy-handed’ EU for Brexit deal problems

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Britain’s Brexit minister threatened Monday to trigger a contentious break clause in the U.K.’s divorce deal with the European Union — a move that would send the U.K.’s already chilly relations with its huge neighbor into a deep freeze. David Frost told a gathering of the...
EUROPE
The Independent

Boris Johnson signed the Northern Ireland protocol – now he needs to make it work

As both the UK and the EU outlined their approach to the Northern Ireland protocol this week, communities and businesses in Northern Ireland are still no clearer as to what their future holds. The instability over the protocol has gone on for far too long. Many are concerned that the outcome may be a mid-November showdown, with the UK invoking Article 16 and unilaterally ripping up the agreement.While this approach would no doubt appeal to many on the government’s back benches, it would be damaging, counterproductive, and cause further instability. It would lead to an inevitable trade war with...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
George Osborne
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
Person
Boris Johnson
mining.com

Peru president picks moderate cabinet criticized by his party

Peru’s President Pedro Castillo replaced a prime minister accused of terrorist sympathies with a less controversial choice in a bid to improve his administration’s sour relations with lawmakers. Former head of congress Mirtha Vasquez was sworn in as prime minister on Wednesday evening, replacing the outgoing Guido Bellido. The move...
POLITICS
BBC

Boris Johnson's cabinet heads to Bristol for meeting

Boris Johnson's cabinet is holding a meeting in Bristol, with the forthcoming COP26 climate conference expected to be high on the agenda. Senior ministers are also likely to discuss rising inflation and the UK's supply chain crisis. Mr Johnson, who reshuffled his cabinet last month, is keen to hold more...
BUSINESS
The Guardian

The Conservatives are in more danger than they think

Britain has a disorienting government. It is both lazy and hyperactive, ambitious and complacent, dominant and volatile. It zigzags between different policies and ideological positions, confusing commentators, opposition parties and Conservative supporters – and sometimes even its own ministers. These contradictory qualities come partly from the character of Boris Johnson,...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labour Party#Heart And Soul#Uk#Treasury#Tories
The Independent

Cop26: Queen’s ‘no action’ climate comments aimed at foreign leaders, says Grant Shapps

Cabinet minister Grant Shapps has denied that the Queen’s irritation over a lack of action in tackling the climate crisis was partly directed at Boris Johnson’s government.Elizabeth II was captured talking about next month’s crucial Cop26 summit in Glasgow – expressing her concern about still not knowing “who’s coming” to the talks.The monarch was also heard to say she found it “irritating” when “they talk, but they don’t do” as she was filmed chatting at the opening of the Welsh Senedd in Cardiff.Asked by Sky News whether the Queen was referring to lack of action from the UK government,...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Taxation
Country
U.K.
The Guardian

Claudia Webbe

The former Lord Buckethead is one of several unlikely candidates standing in the election. Bias in Britain Minority candidates face 'ethnic penalty' in elections, study shows. Research paints troubling picture of electoral prospects for black and Asian candidates. Democracy review may put Keith Vaz's position on Labour NEC at risk.
ELECTIONS
The Guardian

‘Send us home,’ beg Afghan refugees stuck in UK hotels

Afghans who recently arrived in the UK after fleeing the Taliban takeover have asked to be sent back, casting doubt over the success of Operation Warm Welcome, the government’s Afghan resettlement programme. It was launched by Boris Johnson on 29 August to help Afghan refugees arriving in the UK by...
U.K.
AFP

EU offers border 'express lane' to solve N.Ireland Brexit row

The EU on Wednesday offered to reduce customs checks and paperwork on British products intended for Northern Ireland in the hope of averting a new Brexit-related spat. A team of EU negotiators on Wednesday delivered the plans to London a day after the UK's Brexit minister David Frost said the current deal -- known as the Northern Ireland Protocol -- should be ripped up.
EUROPE
The Independent

Brussels has gone the extra mile to end Northern Ireland crisis, says envoy

The EU has gone to the limits of what it can do to resolve the problems of post-Brexit trade in Northern Ireland the bloc’s ambassador to the UK has said.The European Commission has laid out measures to slash 80% of regulatory checks and dramatically cut customs processes on the movement of goods, especially food and farming produce, between Britain and the island of Ireland.The Government welcomed the announcement on Wednesday night, signalling that it wants “intensive talks” to follow the EU’s proposals.At the same time, however, a Government spokesman said there has to to be “significant changes” to the...
EUROPE
US News and World Report

'Caviar Cabinet': Peru's Marxist Ruling Party Breaks With President

LIMA (Reuters) - Peru's ruling Marxist party said on Thursday that the government of President Pedro Castillo has swerved towards the right and that it would withhold support for what it called a "caviar cabinet" in the opposition-dominated Congress. Castillo, an elementary school teacher who won a shock election earlier...
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

31K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy