CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Activists decry new oilfield plan in anti-UK govt protest

SFGate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — Climate protesters chained themselves to an oil-spattered effigy of U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson outside his London office on Monday, urging him to block plans to drill for oil west of the Shetland Islands. Some 40 protesters organized by Greenpeace called for Johnson to reject Siccar Point...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Cop26: Iran’s president reported to Police Scotland over ‘mass murder’ ahead of climate talks

A former MEP has called for Iran’s president to be banned from attending the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow and criminally investigated over claims that he was responsible for “mass murder”.Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi is believed to be considering attending the UN climate change conference, which starts later this month, as his first overseas visit.Struan Stevenson, a former Conservative MEP, is calling on First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, foreign secretary Liz Truss and home secretary Priti Patel to ban him from attending.Speaking at a press conference in Glasgow today, Mr Stevenson said he has sent a formal request to the head...
WORLD
SFGate

EU says anti-Semitism has no place in bloc after Jansa tweet

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union reiterated Friday that anti-Semitism “has no place" in the 27-nation bloc after Slovenian Prime minister Janez Jansa posted a message on social media that was criticized by some European lawmakers as anti-Semitic. Jansa, whose country currently holds the rotating EU Council presidency, accused several...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Boris Johnson signed the Northern Ireland protocol – now he needs to make it work

As both the UK and the EU outlined their approach to the Northern Ireland protocol this week, communities and businesses in Northern Ireland are still no clearer as to what their future holds. The instability over the protocol has gone on for far too long. Many are concerned that the outcome may be a mid-November showdown, with the UK invoking Article 16 and unilaterally ripping up the agreement.While this approach would no doubt appeal to many on the government’s back benches, it would be damaging, counterproductive, and cause further instability. It would lead to an inevitable trade war with...
POLITICS
AFP

EU offers border 'express lane' to solve N.Ireland Brexit row

The EU on Wednesday offered to reduce customs checks and paperwork on British products intended for Northern Ireland in the hope of averting a new Brexit-related spat. A team of EU negotiators on Wednesday delivered the plans to London a day after the UK's Brexit minister David Frost said the current deal -- known as the Northern Ireland Protocol -- should be ripped up.
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
The Conversation U.S.

Why banning financing for fossil fuel projects in Africa isn't a climate solution

Today’s global energy inequities are staggering. Video gamers in California consume more electricity than entire nations. The average Tanzanian used only one-sixth the electricity consumed by a typical American refrigerator in 2014. Globally, the top 10% of countries consume 20 times more energy than the bottom 10%. And 1.1 billion sub-Saharan Africans share the same amount of power generation capacity as Germany’s 83 million people. At least half have no access to electricity at all. These stark energy inequalities are fueling thorny debates around financing Africa’s energy future as world leaders and their negotiators prepare for COP26, the United Nations climate conference in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

G7 panel calls for change in global economic governance ahead of G20 and Cop26

The G7 economic resilience panel has called for significant change in economic governance to better prepare global economies for the next crisis.Under the UK’s presidency of the G7, Prime Minister Boris Johnson appointed Lord Sedwill, former cabinet secretary and national security adviser, as the chairman of an independent G7 panel on economic resilience.The panel, consisting of eight experts appointed by G7 leaders, was asked to report on challenges to the global economic system and for an assessment of policiess to strengthen resilience against future shocks.Lord Sedwill presented the panel’s initial set of recommendations to the G7 at a summit in...
WORLD
The Independent

Lord Frost risks inflaming tensions as he calls on EU to revise Brexit agreement

The UK government is on course for a diplomatic collision with Brussels as Brexit minister Lord Frost warned it would be a “historic misjudgement” for the bloc not to rewrite key parts of the agreement.Accusing the EU of being “disrespectful” to Britain, Lord Frost demanded leaders effectively tear up the Northern Ireland protocol he negotiated alongside Boris Johnson just two years ago and replace it with a new treaty.Delivering a speech in Lisbon, he risked inflaming tensions, claiming the bloc was attempting to “encourage UK political forces to reverse the referendum result or least keep us closely aligned with...
POLITICS
The Independent

Brexit: EU to unveil proposals aimed at resolving political stand-off over Northern Ireland agreement

The European Union will today outline proposals aimed at resolving the political stand-off over the Brexit agreement, with an offer to significantly reduce border checks on British goods entering Northern Ireland.It comes after Brexit minister Lord Frost dialled up the government’s hardline rhetoric over the contentious issue in a speech on Tuesday, warning the bloc it would be a “historic misjudgement” not to rewrite the deal.But the minister was accused of stoking tensions by accusing the EU of being “disrespectful” and attempting to reverse the referendum result, as he effectively demanded the cancellation of the Northern Ireland Protocol which...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Govt#Oilfield#Greenpeace#Oil Field#Uk#Ap#Siccar Point Energy#Cambo#Metropolitan Police#British
AFP

UK govt botched initial Covid response: MPs' probe

UK lawmakers said Tuesday the government's response when Covid-19 swept into Europe cost thousands of lives and was "one of the most important public health failures" in the country's history. In a damning assessment, a cross-party group of MPs found that official pandemic planning was "too narrowly and inflexibly based" on curbing influenza, and had failed to learn the lessons from prior outbreaks of SARS, MERS and Ebola. Britain has suffered one of the highest tolls in Europe with nearly 138,000 coronavirus deaths since March last year, raising questions about why it has fared worse than comparable nations. In their 145-page report, issued after months of hearings, the MPs from two parliamentary committees said Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government waited too long to act in early 2020.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: UK will override Brexit NI protocol ‘if EU solutions fall short’, as PM on holiday

The UK will override parts of the Brexit withdrawal agreement if upcoming EU proposals amount to “tinkering around the edges” of the Northern Ireland protocol.The EU is expected to announce an end to the so-called Sausage Wars this week with new proposals for the sale of British chilled meats in Northern Ireland, but Brexit minister Lord Frost is expected to ask for further concessions.A government source told the PA news agency that the UK would trigger Article 16 of the protocol – suspending parts of the agreement – if the EU proposals are found to be unsatisfactory.Labour accused the...
EUROPE
US News and World Report

EU Rejects UK Call to End Bloc's Court Oversight Over Post-Brexit Irish Trade

(Reuters) - The European Union said on Monday that removing the oversight of the bloc's top court from the UK's Brexit deal in parts governing trade on the island of Ireland would effectively cut Northern Ireland off the European market. "Our focus should be on those issues that matter the...
ECONOMY
BBC

HS2 underground protest: Charges against activists dropped

Activists who staged an underground protest over HS2 works in London have had all charges against them dropped. HS2 Rebellion, who dug tunnels at Euston Square Gardens in January in a protest against the new railway line, have no case to answer, Highbury Magistrates' Court found. The group lived underground...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Scotland
Reuters

Allow a vote on your climate plan, local govt pensions tell UK companies

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s local government pension schemes, hedge fund TCI and asset manager Sarasin have told UK listed companies to allow shareholders a vote on their climate transition action plans, the Local Authority Pension Fund Forum said on Thursday. Companies should put a resolution outlining their disclosure of greenhouse...
ECONOMY
milwaukeesun.com

Baloch activists hold anti-Pakistan protest against atrocities in Balochistan

Berlin [Germany] October 06 (ANI): A demonstration against targeted killings and fake encounters in Balochistan was recently held in front of Berlin Gate in Germany. The Baloch protesters were holding placards and banners and chanted slogans against inhumane atrocities in Pakistan's resource-rich Balochistan. During the demonstration, the speakers urged the...
PROTESTS
happymag.tv

New York anti-vax protesters chant “Save Australia” during rally

This coincided with the implementation of vaccine mandates for New York school teachers which came into effect that morning. The rally began outside the Department of Education headquarters and concluded outside the Australian consulate in mid-town where a number of speeches took place. This sentiment of ‘Save Australia’ seems an...
PROTESTS
spectrumnews1.com

UK plans protest crackdown after eco group blocks highways

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The British government said Tuesday it will bring in tough new laws against disruptive protesters, after environmental campaigners blocked roads, highways and bridges to highlight climate change. Home Secretary Priti Patel said the government would “close down the legal loopholes” used by protesters, whom she labeled...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Priti Patel to unveil draconian new powers to stop climate activists travelling to protests

Priti Patel will unveil draconian new powers to stop climate activists travelling to protests and to allow police to search them for equipment such as glue, handcuffs or chains.The measures, to be called criminal disruption prevention orders, will bar repeat protesters from going to demonstrations, the home secretary will say – reviving memories of the targeting of striking miners attempting to reach pickets in the 1980s.And a second crackdown will introduce stop-and-search powers in respect of people who are suspected of carrying items that would allow them to attach themselves to motorways.The plans come amid growing Conservative fury about...
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

New Zealand reports 27 COVID-19 cases amid anti-lockdown protests

(Reuters) - New Zealand officials reported 27 new cases of the highly infectious Delta coronavirus variant in Auckland on Saturday, as protestors took to the streets to rally against an almost two-month lockdown in the country’s biggest city. Auckland’s 1.7 million residents are expecting a government decision on Monday about...
WORLD
SFGate

With latest mission, China renews space cooperation vow

BEIJING (AP) — Shortly ahead of sending a new three-person crew to its space station, China on Friday renewed its commitment to international cooperation in the peaceful use of space. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said sending humans into space was a “common cause of mankind,” and China would “continue...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy