Ankle boots are versatile and comfortable shoes that match any outfit - here are our 18 favorite styles for men

By Andrew Amelinckx
 3 days ago

Tecovas

  • Ankle-length can dress up a casual outfit or give a suit a rock-and-roll edge.
  • From Chelsea boots to zipper boots, there's an ankle boot for every look and style.
  • These are perfect for fall when you're not sure what the weather might do.
Men's ankle boots, which include Chelsea boots, chukkas, zipper boots, and Jodhpurs, are a category of footwear that has an innate sense of sex appeal. They're sleek, cut to accentuate the length of the leg, and give you a bit of added height without the chunkiness of other footwear, like hiking or motorcycle boots.

Another big plus with ankle boots is their versatility. They can dress up a casual outfit in a way sneakers just can't, especially paired with simmer cut pants. They can also make a suit seem a little less formal, and a bit more rock-and-roll.

While the boots in this roundup use standard men's sizing, many brands offer inclusive sizing. Anyone of any gender identity can wear these boots, but If you're looking for smaller sizes, see our roundup on women's ankle boots .

Here are the best ankle boots for men in 2021:

New Republic Sonoma Suede Chelsea Boot
New Republic

New Republic's Sonoma suede Chelsea boot can go toe-to-toe with much pricier brands thanks to its high-quality materials and construction, and impeccable style.

    • Sizing options: 7-18
  • Color options: Six colorways, including a light tan

New Republic is a direct-to-consumer footwear brand that produces incredibly stylish, well-made boots that can go toe-to-toe with high-end brands and not drain your wallet. The Sonoma suede Chelsea boot is extremely comfortable straight out of the box, features a beautiful suede upper, is lined in leather, and has a natural crepe sole that's springy and supportive. No wonder The Sonoma is one of the brand's bestsellers.

Sonoma Suede Chelsea Boot (small) Rockport High Trend Toloni Boot
Rockport

The Rockport High Trend Toloni Boot is a fashionable square-toe zipper boot that comes with the brand's well-known comfort, so you can easily walk to your next party (if need be).

    • Sizing options: 7-16
  • Color options: Black, brown

Rockport made its name by creating super comfortable, high-quality shoes and boots. With the High Trend Toloni , they've entered new territory. It's a stylish rendition of a zipper boot that features a fashionable square toe. Paired with the brand's renowned comfort, you get a boot you can wear out, even if you end up having to walk a few miles to get to the party. I walked three miles in them the day they arrived, and they were more comfortable than some sneakers I own.

High Trend Toloni Boot (small) Milwaukee Boot Company Lakefront Boot
Milwaukee Boots Co.

Milwaukee Boot Company's Lakefront boots are the brand's "no-frills chukka" that are perfect for day-to-day wear thanks to straight-out-of-the-box comfort and rugged good looks.

    • Sizing options: 8-13
  • Color options: Black, gaucho

Milwaukee Boot Company is a newer brand launched by the folks behind Moral Code, a DTC footwear brand we love for both its products and ethical stance. The Lakefront boot is the Milwaukee Boot Company's "no-frills chukka" and has become one of my everyday boots, thanks to its straight-out-of-the-box comfort and rugged good looks. These pair well with all my fall favorites — cords, cardigans, chore coats, and Western fedoras.

Lakefront Boots (small) Frye Paul Inside Zip Boot
Frye

Frye , an American heritage brand, goes all out with the Paul Inside Zip Boot . Hand-burnished leather uppers, antiqued hardware, and Goodyear welting make for one elegant boot.

    • Sizing options: 7-14
  • Color options: Cognac, stone

Frye is a heritage boot brand that continues to produce outstanding footwear. The Paul is simply beautiful with its hand-burnished pull-up leather uppers, antiqued hardware, and Goodyear welting that allows for a cobbler to replace the outsole when the time comes.

Paul Inside Zip Boots (small) Blundstone Men's Classic Chelsea Boot in Green
Blundstone

You can't have an ankle boot roundup without Blundstone . Their classic Chelsea boots in dark green are both tough and stylish.

    • Sizing options: 4-14
  • Color options: Dark green

You can't have an ankle boot story without Blundstone . The Australian heritage brand (still family-owned more than 150 years on) is the epitome of the hard-wearing Chelsea boot style beloved by everyone from farmers to fashion editors. This version in a dark green combines the best of what makes the brand so beloved: toughness (waterproof premium leather upper, a durable thermoplastic polyurethane outsole) and style (bold color, iconic look).

Men's Classic Chelsea Boot in Green (small) Clarks Wallabee Boot
Clarks

Clarks Wallabee Boots have a distinctive silhouette and several unique colorways. These are great statement boots that you'll never want to take off.

  • Sizing options: 7-13
  • Color options: Nine colorways, including an electric lime

Clarks Wallabee boots are as distinctive as the work of hip-hop legends Wu-Tang Clan, who loved these boots so much they rapped about them. The Wallabee, which is somewhere between a moccasin and a chukka, and is as comfortable as the former and as sturdy as the latter, comes in several colorways as unique as the silhouette, including lime. These should be your fall statement boots.

Wallabee Boots (small) Unmarked French Toe Chelsea
Unmarked

The Unmarked French Toe Chelsea is a supremely elegant boot that's handmade in  León, the heart of Mexico's renowned bootmaking industry, and has everything you'd want in an ankle boot.

    • Sizing options: 5-13
  • Color options: Black

Unmarked is a footwear company that perfectly combines traditional boot-making techniques with contemporary style and a sustainable approach. The French Toe Chelsea is a supremely elegant boot with a squared-off toe, beautiful leather uppers made in an environmentally friendly manner, and Goodyear welting. These handmade boots are manufactured in León, the heart of Mexico's renowned boot-making industry, in a workshop that pays its workers fair wages.

French Toe Chelsea (small) Hush Puppies Detroit Chukka
Hush Puppies

Hush Puppies Detroit chukkas are comfortable and casually cool and water resistant, in case you get caught in the rain.

  • Sizing options: 7-13; regular and wide
  • Color options: Three colors, including chestnut suede

Hush Puppies is known for its casual, comfortable footwear and the Detroit Chukka has both in spades, along with a dose of cool. These boots will pair with all your fall looks, whether it's a sport coat and chinos or jeans and a leather jacket. They come in both full-grain leather and a soft suede, and are water-resistant.

Detroit Chukka (small) Astorflex Bitflex Chelsea
Huckberry

The Astorflex Bitflex Chelsea is a sophisticated boot that's handmade in Italy using eco-friendly European leather and comes at a great price for what you get.

    • Sizing options: 7-15
  • Color options: Six colorways, including a handsome tan

The Bitflex Chelsea boot is handmade in Italy by Astorflex — a multi-generational family footwear company — using eco-friendly European leather. These boots are not only well made and sophisticated with leather outsoles and stacked heels, they're also comfortable thanks to ergonomic footbeds. They're also nicely priced for what you get.

Bitflex Chelsea (small) Thursday Boots Rogue Jodhpur Boot
Thursday Boot Co.

The Thursday Boots Rogue is a Jodphur boot that's urbane yet tough, built to last, and priced right.

  • Sizing options: 6-15
  • Color options: Five colorways, including an elegant dark olive suede

Thursday Boots , one of our favorite DTC boot companies, offers the Rogue , a Jodphur boot that's built to last, thanks to manufacturing techniques like Goodyear welting. It comes in at under $200. The dark olive suede is a particular standout. And like all the company's boots, they're comfortable thanks to glove leather interiors, cork-bed midsoles, and shock-absorbing insoles.

Rogue Jodhpur Boot (small) Beckett Simonon Laval Chukka
Beckett Simonon

Beckett Simonon's Laval chukkas are a classic handmade in Colombia using full-grain Italian calfskin and Blake stitching for years of wear.

    • Sizing options: 7-14
  • Color options: Five colorways, including a rich tan

Beckett Simonon , another DTC footwear brand, uses a made-to-order model for their boots that are handmade by artisans in Colombia. The Laval chukka is made from Italian full-grain calfskin that's supple yet resilient, and will only get better with age. These boots are a true classic that will dress up whatever you pair them with and thanks to their Blake stitching, which (like Goodyear welting) means they can be resoled, and you'll get years of wear out of them.

Laval Chukka Boot (small) Taylor Stitch Trench Boot
Taylor Stitch

Don't be fooled by the good looks of the Taylor Stitch Trench Boots . Yes, they have a buttery soft sheepskin lining and antique brass hardware, but these boots are made to take whatever you throw at them.

    • Sizing options: 7-13
  • Color options: Whiskey, butterscotch suede

The Taylor Stitch Trench boot takes a utilitarian style first used by soldiers during World War I and punches it up with a handmade version, incorporating a soft sheepskin lining, Goodyear welting, a Vibram outsole, and antique brass hardware. But don't be fooled by their good looks. These boots are built to take whatever you throw at them. Like some of the other selections in this roundup, the Taylor Stitch trench boots are made in León, Mexico.

The Trench Boot (small) Tecovas The Chance Western Chelsea
Tecovas

The Chance , by the digital-first Western wear brand Tecovas , is a Chelsea boot with some cowboy swagger. It features calfskin uppers, a leather outsole and stacked heel, and Goodyear welting.

    • Sizing options: 8-14; regular and wide sizes
  • Color options: Chestnut calf and rust suede

Tecovas, the "Warby Parker of cowboy boots, " is a digital-first brand that offers beautiful handcrafted boots below the price point of older Western boot companies without sacrificing quality. The Chance is a Chelsea boot with Western flair that's made in León, Mexico, and features a leather sole and stacked heel; Goodyear welt construction; waterproof leather; and hand-hammered lemonwood pegs, a traditional Western boot manufacturing technique that helps maintain a tight fit between insole and outsole. Besides all that, it's a fine-looking boot.

The Chance Boot (small) To Boot New York Providence Jodhpurs
Zappos

To Boot New York's Providence boots aren't your ordinary Jodhpurs. The boots are made in Italy of full-grain calfskin and will dress up everything you wear with them.

    • Sizing options: 7-14
  • Color options: Dark brown, black

To Boot New York's Providence boots are not your everyday Jodhpurs. These luxe boots are made in Italy of full-grain calfskin, and feature a polished silver buckle on the strap that helps secure them, as well as a side zipper. They're Blake stitched (which means they can be resoled), are lined in leather, and have a cushioned leather-covered insole. These Jodhpurs will add panache to whatever you pair them with.

Providence Jodhpur Boot (small) Clae Gibson
Clae

The Clae Gibson is a boot that wears like a sneaker, for a perfect combination of style and comfort.

  • Sizing options: 4-13
  • Color options: Three colorways, including walrus brown

The Los Angeles-based footwear brand Clae has mastered sustainability produced minimalist footwear over its two decades as an independent producer. The Gibson is a minimalist boot that wears like a sneaker. It features a premium leather upper on a cushiony rubber outsole, and comes in three colorways, including a striking walrus brown.

Gibson Boot (small) Taft Dylan Boot in Woven
Taft

The Taft Dylan Boot in Woven is a stunning interpretation of the Jodhpur boot that's handcrafted in Spain by this DTC company known for unique versions of classic silhouettes.

  • Sizing options: 6-15
  • Color options: Hand-burnished brown

The Taft Dylan boot is another unique interpretation of the Jodhpur boot from the DTC brand that's unparalleled in creating extraordinary iterations of dress boots and shoes using old-world techniques and high-end materials. There are four styles of the Dylan boot, but we're highlighting the woven version; it's not only unique but extremely attractive. The leather is handwoven in Spain and then burnished by hand using heat and different stains for a gorgeous finish. It's Blake stitched, so it can be resoled down the line.

Dylan Boot in Woven (small) Grant Stone Chelsea Boot in Crimson Chromexcel
Grant Stone

The Grant Stone Chelsea boot is a stellar example of the style that combines beauty and brawn, for boots that will continue to wow you for years to come.

    • Sizing options: 6-13
  • Color options: Crimson

The Grant Stone Chelsea combines beauty and brawn in one package. The uppers are made from Chromexcel leather at Horween — one of the oldest tanneries in the United States — that's supple but strong, deeply hued and will only get better with age. The boots are Goodyear welted, and have a leather lining, insole, welt, and midsole. Because Grant Stone is a DTC brand, you get a lot of luxury for a fair price.

Chelsea Boot in Crimson Chromexcel (small) Baabuk Sky Wooler Black Edition
Baabuk

The Baabuk Sky Wooler Black Edition is somewhere between a hightop and a boot that's made from Portuguese mulesing-free sheep wool and topgrain nubuck, and is perfect for fall.

    • Sizing options: 5-14
  • Color options: Black with dark red accents

We sometimes like to throw in an outlier in our roundups, and the Baabuk Sky Wooler Black Edition fits the bill. Somewhere between a high-top and a boot, the uppers are made from Portuguese mulesing-free sheep's wool that's water-resistant and extra thick for colder fall nights. The Sky Wooler, which is designed in Switzerland and produced in Portugal, has topgrain nubuck at the tongue, ankle, and heel counter and is easy to get in and out of thanks to the no-tie elastic laces. These minimalist beauties are super comfortable and look smart when paired with chinos and a cardigan, but also work with jeans and a henley.

Sky Wooler Black Edition (small) Read the original article on Insider

