UPDATE: Victim identified in single-vehicle accident

From The Tribune Staff Reports

WARRIOR — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed in a single-vehicle accident that occurred on Saturday, October 9.

According to the coroner’s report, Riley Michael Billitz, 27, of Gardendale, was killed when his GMC pickup truck traveling east on Warrior-Jasper Road crossed over the opposing lane and onto the opposite shoulder, struck an embankment, rolled over, and came to rest upside down in the roadway.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause and circumstances surrounding the single-vehicle wreck.