Warrior, AL

UPDATE: Victim identified in single-vehicle accident

By Hannah Caver
The Trussville Tribune
The Trussville Tribune
 3 days ago

From The Tribune Staff Reports

WARRIOR — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed in a single-vehicle accident that occurred on Saturday, October 9.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bMfeP_0cNuDpta00 According to the coroner’s report, Riley Michael Billitz, 27, of Gardendale, was killed when his GMC pickup truck traveling east on Warrior-Jasper Road crossed over the opposing lane and onto the opposite shoulder, struck an embankment, rolled over, and came to rest upside down in the roadway.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause and circumstances surrounding the single-vehicle wreck.

Comments / 2

The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Woman found dead in front yard

From The Tribune Staff Reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating an incident that took place on Tuesday, October 12. According to the Birmingham Police Department, at approximately 7:35 a.m., West Precinct officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of 8th Avenue West on a report of a female lying unresponsive in a […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

WFF officer’s tracking skills key to finding lost child

By David Rainer, Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources A missing child may be the most frightening situation a community can imagine, and sometimes it takes a seasoned tracker to yield a successful outcome. Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) Conservation Enforcement Officer (CEO) Chris Hill recently found himself in just that scenario when […]
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Trussville Tribune

Gunfire injures two in west Birmingham

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — Authorities here discovered two men with gunshot injuries on the west side of the city on Tuesday afternoon. Both men were taken to an area hospital for treatment, and Birmingham Police Department spokesperson Officer Truman Fitzgerald told AL.com that the shooting happened around 3:40 p.m. The city’s Shot […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Coroner identifies victim in Birmingham homicide

From The Tribune Staff Reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified a Birmingham man that was shot and killed before he drove his vehicle into three other parked vehicles around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 10. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s office, Christian Deon Raspberry, 20, was shot during a reported […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Inmate dies after prison altercation

From The Tribune Staff Reports BESSEMER — William Donaldson Correctional Facility inmate was killed after an altercation on Monday, October 11. According to the Jefferson County Coroner William Yates, the inmate was serving a 25-year sentence for a 2012 burglary conviction out of Mobile County. “The victim sustained an injury during a reported assault while […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Head-on collision kills two

From The Tribune Staff Reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — Jefferson County Coroner, identifies two women killed in a head-on collision on Thursday, October 7. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, Lauren Jerrie Nabors, 20, of Fairfield, was driving a Honda Civic on Interstate 459 North at Exit 6 around 8:30 a.m. when the accident occurred. Reports […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Trussville, AL
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

 http://trussvilletribune.com

