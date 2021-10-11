CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker needs thumb surgery

 3 days ago

Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker will have surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right thumb, The Athletic reported Monday.

No recovery timetable has been announced. The Lakers open the 2021-22 regular season at home against Golden State on Oct. 19.

Horton-Tucker, 20, did not play in Sunday’s preseason loss to the Phoenix Suns. He had 17 points, three rebounds and two assists in 20 minutes off the bench in Friday’s loss at Golden State.

NBA games today: Preseason schedule, TV info

A second-round pick in 2019, Horton-Tucker averaged 9.0 points, 2.8 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 65 games (four starts) last season for the Lakers.

–Field Level Media

Talen Horton-Tucker Medical Update

Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker had successful surgery today to repair the ulnar collateral ligament on his right thumb. He is expected to make a full and complete recovery. Horton-Tucker will be reevaluated by team doctors in approximately four weeks, and any further updates will be provided at that time.
