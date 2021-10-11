CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Activists decry new oilfield plan in anti-UK govt protest

LONDON (AP) — Climate protesters chained themselves to an oil-spattered effigy of U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson outside his London office on Monday, urging him to block plans to drill for oil west of the Shetland Islands. Some 40 protesters organized by Greenpeace called for Johnson to reject Siccar Point...

