CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

Gasoline prices at a 7-year high may take a ‘bite out of holiday spending’: GasBuddy

By Myra P. Saefong
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Gasoline prices at the pump recently touched their highest level since 2014, coinciding with a surge in oil prices to their highest in almost seven years, according to travel and navigation app GasBuddy.

www.marketwatch.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fortune

Explaining the sharp jump in gas prices—and why you should get used to shelling out an extra $600 per year

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Americans flush with stimulus checks and fat savings amassed in the lockdown don't seem overly worried about what's amounting to a sizable, stealth hit to their family budgets. It's the recent jump in gasoline prices to levels not seen since late 2014, during the bad old days when OPEC reigned and crude stood at $100 a barrel-plus. Since the start of 2021, prices at the pump have surged an average of 35% to $3.27 a gallon in September. That's a leap of one-fifth versus the pre-COVID sticker for all of 2019. Ninety-percent of U.S. households regularly buy gas, and before the virus struck, the families that take to the road were spending around $3000 a year to fill the tanks. Folks returning to their old habits of vacationing and commuting-by-car will be paying as much as $600 a year more a for gas than just eighteen months ago.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Why consumers will be paying a lot more for natural gas this winter

Natural-gas prices are on track to score their largest yearly gain in more than two decades, raising the likelihood of high winter-heating bills, after volatile action so far this month that’s seen prices for the fossil fuel climb to the highest level in almost 13 years, then drop back to their lowest in weeks.
WAND TV

Pain at Pump: Gas prices reach 7-year high

Gas prices have steadily climbed higher this year, and Americans are now paying more than they have the past seven years. The national average price for a gallon of gas stood at $3.22 on Wednesday, according to AAA, which is the highest since at least October 2014. In some places, customers are paying even more.
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
San Francisco, CA
Traffic
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
City
San Francisco, CA
State
Oklahoma State
State
Hawaii State
Local
California Traffic
CBS Tampa

‘Everything Has Gone Sky High’: From Groceries To Gas, Prices Skyrocketing And Could Get Worse

WALTHAM, MASSACHUSETTS (CBS) – “The meat is above and beyond all right?” Fadia Chamoun of Lexington, Massachusetts lamented as she packed her trunk full of groceries. “It has gone sky high. Everything has gone sky high and it’s extremely sad.” If it feels like lately everything is more expensive, that’s because it is. “The government [just] released that prices over the past 12 months have increased 5.4% and that marks the fifth month in a row of over 5% price increases,” Boston University Questrom School of Business professor Jay Zagorsky explained. “That means that roughly every 14 or 15 years, all prices...
TRAFFIC
Financial Times

Oil prices hit 7-year high

A rundown of the most important global business stories you need to know for the coming day, from the newsroom of the Financial Times. Available every weekday morning. Oil producers’ decision threatens to raise tensions with White House over economic recovery. Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com. US...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Great Bend Post

News from the Oil Patch: Crude prices reach 7-year highs

Three thousand barrels of crude oil leaked from an underwater pipeline in southern California, closing beaches and offshore production. The spill is believed to have originated Friday in a 17-mile pipe connecting drilling platforms owned by Amplify Energy. The pipeline was drained and divers were hoping to find the source and cause of the spill.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Oil And Gas#Shell#Factset Data
InvestorPlace

7 of the Best Stocks to Buy as Natural Gas Prices Hit a 7-Year High

It’s not surprising that energy stocks have recovered from their pandemic lows. While most of the attention has been focused on the prices we pay at the gas pump, natural gas has been steadily rising for the last year. Consequently, some investors are searching for natural gas stocks to buy as many prepare to fire up their furnaces for a cold winter.
TRAFFIC
actionforex.com

Crude Oil Price Rallies To 7-Year High After OPEC + Meeting

The price of crude oil jumped sharply in the overnight session after the latest OPEC+ meeting. Brent, the global benchmark, rose to a seven-year high of $81.71 while the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose to $78. Natural gas prices also jumped by more than 3%. In a statement, OPEC and its allies said that they will continue adding 400k barrels of oil per day until the end of 2022. This gradual pace of increase was significantly lower than Joe Biden had requested. According to the Financial Times, Saudi Arabia said that oil prices had not risen parabolically like other commodities to warrant a change in production.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KTLA

U.S. wholesale prices see record increase over 12 months

Inflation at the wholesale level rose 8.6% in September compared to a year ago, the largest advance since the 12-month change was first calculated in 2010. The Labor Department reported Thursday that the monthly increase in its producer price index, which measures inflationary pressures before they reach consumers, was 0.5% for September compared to a […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
michiganradio.org

Average Michigan gasoline prices at 2021 high

Michigan motorists are paying more for gasoline than at any other time so far this year. AAA reports Michigan’s average price for a gallon of regular unleaded hit $3.33 Sunday. This price is 14 cents more than this time last month and $1.20 more than this time last year. Gas...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
WRDW-TV

CSRA drivers feel the pinch as oil prices reach 7-year high

AUGUSTA, Ga - At a time of year that usually sees gas prices decline, drivers are feeling a pinch in their wallets they haven’t felt for years. The national average price of gasoline has risen 5.2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.25 a gallon Monday. Georgia gas...
AUGUSTA, GA
Vacaville Reporter

Bay Area gasoline prices stay sky-high: COVID economy snapshot

Gasoline prices in the Bay Area rocketed to a sky-high level during September, according to a new government report released on Wednesday, a forbidding hint that inflation continues to haunt the region. Bay Area prices for unleashed gasoline soared by a whopping 35.2% over the one-year period that ended in...
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

EIA says U.S. household natural-gas heating costs to jump 30% this winter

The Energy Information Administration on Wednesday forecast that U.S. households that primarily use natural gas to heat their homes will likely spend an average of $746 this winter, which runs from October to March, up 30% from the amount they spent last winter. Natural-gas futures have more than doubled so far this year, with an energy shortage in Europe and Asia contributing to tight supplies for the fuel. The increase in natural gas expenditures "comes from both higher expected prices and higher expected consumption," the EIA said in its Winter Fuels Outlook report. Households that primarily use heating oil will spend an average $1,734, up 43% from last winter, the EIA said. Households that primarily use electricity to heat their homes will spend an average $1,268 this winter on electricity bills, up 6% from last winter, the EIA said, adding that nearly two-thirds of homes in the South heat primarily with electricity. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November natural gas traded at $5.408 per million British thermal units, down 9.7 cents, or 1.8%, in Wednesday dealings, but up more than 90% year to date, FactSet data show.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spectrumlocalnews.com

New York gas prices highest in 7 years, may go higher

Casandra Ferguson said Thursday some immediate relief at the gas pump would be especially helpful, since she has several new expenses nowadays. Ferguson is expecting her first child early next year. “For this one, around $30. For my husband’s car, it could be like $40 to $50 to fill up,”...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

36K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy