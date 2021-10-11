CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Herald election letters support Britain, Rodgers, Steinert, Hagarty, Jansons and Garcia

By Tri-City Herald
Tri-City Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElecting Kennewick School Board directors is a right and responsibility. Candidates must be qualified to deal with the complexities of guiding public education. Clearly, Erin Steinert and Scott E. Rodgers are highly qualified. Erin and Scott will work to serve students first. They envision an inviting school environment for all students based on individual achievement and social development.

www.tri-cityherald.com

