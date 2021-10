“Forget ShowMaker. Forget Perkz. Forget Caps… oh, he is not even here. Aria is the hero!”. At MSI 2021, DetonatioN FocusMe took a win against Cloud9 and almost won against the 2020 World Champions DWG KIA. Now, DFM are marching forward to make it to the group stages for the first time in LJL’s history. At the center of DFM’s leap, there is a hero — Lee "Aria" Ga-eul — carrying the team from the mid lane. Inven Global had the opportunity to talk with Aria about their experience and the goal going forward in Worlds.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO