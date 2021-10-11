CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV review: ‘Star Wars: Visions’

By Quade Evans
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney has taken its long awaited foray into the already saturated anime scene with their new anthology series, “Star Wars: Visions.” Disney takes a more experimental route when it comes to its stories, themes and even animation styles as each studio adds its own unique Japanese take on the Star Wars universe.

Popculture

CBS Rebooting Unexpected Comedy Series

Drop Dead Diva is resurrecting, but this time around, a man will be in the lead role...sort of. The show's creator/executive producer Josh Berman is rebooting the show with a gender-related spin. Deadline exclusively reports that the new series, Drop Dead Dave, is an hour-long series currently in development at CBS, a remake of the original Lifetime dramedy with new characters.
TV SERIES
Inverse

Star Wars leak

Star Wars: Visions proved the franchise doesn’t need to focus on the Skywalker Saga, or even care about canon, to succeed, but Lucasfilm’s next project could make Visions look like a Lego holiday special. According to an explosive new report, Star Wars will be entering into bold new territory with an entire trilogy of movies inspired by this far away galaxy’s earliest origins.
MOVIES
Decider

Is ‘Venom 2’ on HBO Max or Netflix?

Has there ever been a greater love story than that of Eddie Brock and the alien symbiote Venom that feeds off of his body? Well, probably, yes, but if the marketing for Venom: Let There Be Carnage is anything to go by, the sequel to this Marvel movie is really leaning into the odd couple dynamic.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Blazing World’: Film Review

Here’s the thing about dreams. They’re almost always boring to think about unless they’re your own, or you’re a therapist who’s being paid to analyze them. Unfortunately, that hasn’t stopped Carlson Young from expanding her acclaimed 2018 short into this feature film, which the debuting filmmaker says was inspired by a recurring dream and the 17th century science fiction novel of the same name by Margaret Cavendish. Although The Blazing World boasts visual stylishness to spare, viewers will be hard-pressed to enjoy going down this cinematic rabbit hole. That’s not a random reference; the film, which Young also co-wrote (with Pierce...
MOVIES
Chronicle

How ‘Star Wars: Visions’ goes beyond the usual galaxy’s edge

Let’s imagine “Star Wars” in a new light. Those typical themes of the American West hero are well trodden, and the imperialist narratives are loud and clear after 9 main films. But “Star Wars: Visions” is an example of how we can dream better and create new ideas around what “Star Wars” is and what it can be. The Disney Plus series is a collection of cinematic shorts, created by seven different Japanese animation studios. Nine episodes create a diverse, vast universe with distinct artistic drive, and the original lore acts as a loose inspiration guide to create something new, brilliant and long overdue.
MOVIES
Collider

How 'Star Wars: Visions' Proves 'Star Wars' Should Make More Self-Contained Stories

Star Wars had a turbulent past couple of years in terms of theatrical releases. But even with fans divided over The Last Jedi and the poor critical reception of The Rise of Skywalker, Star Wars has found some semblance of favor from audiences and critics in their television ventures. Their latest release, Star Wars: Visions, is an anthology series developed by some of the best Japanese animation studios as they bring their unique visions to tell different stories in the Star Wars universe. Star Wars: Visions, as is usual with most Star Wars releases recently, has generated a lot of conversation on the project, specifically the extreme lengths the stories go to separate themselves from the rest of the Star Wars universe.
MOVIES
The Ringer

‘What If…?’ Episode 8 Analysis and ‘Star Wars: Visions’ Anime Recommends

Mallory is joined by The Ringer’s Benjamin Solak to discuss the latest episode of Marvel’s What If...? (03:04). They discuss the legacy of Ultron along with predicting where the season finale of the mind-bending show may go. Then Mal jumps in with Justin Charity and Micah Peters of the Sound Only podcast to dive into Ringer-verse Recommends based on the anthology series Star Wars: Visions (61:45).
TV SERIES
FanSided

Star Wars: Visions episode 9: “Akakiri” ending explained

In the anthology series Star Wars: Visions on Disney+, there are nine highly creative anime shorts that are based on the world of Star Wars. No two episodes are alike, and they each tell a separate story that makes viewers look at a galaxy far, far away from a different lens.
COMICS
IGN

Star Wars: Visions Producers on Bringing Anime to a Galaxy Far, Far Away

James Waugh (Executive Producer) and Kanako Shirasaki (Producer) talk to IGN about Star Wars: Visions, a collection of animated short films that stream exclusively on Disney+. As a first formal venture into anime, each Star Wars: Visions short bears a unique Japanese sensibility, which in many ways aligns with the tone and spirit of Star Wars storytelling. From the beginning, stories told in the Star Wars galaxy have counted Japanese mythology and the films of Akira Kurosawa among their many influences, and these new visions will further explore that cultural heritage through the unique animation style and perspective of each anime studio.
COMICS
StarWars.com

5 Things We Learned from the Star Wars: Visions Filmmaker Focus Featurettes

Have you watched every breathtaking short film in Star Wars: Visions? It’s not over yet. There’s still more to discover in Star Wars: Visions Filmmaker Focus, a series of quick looks behind the scenes at the Japanese studios that created these amazing, animated shorts. Here are just five of many...
MOVIES
Collider

Henry Golding Explains How Alec Guinness and Jane Austen Inspired His 'Star Wars: Visions' Performance

The world of Star Wars has always felt full of opportunities for exploration, thanks to the variety of mediums used to tell stories about life in a galaxy far, far away. But the Disney+ anthology series Star Wars: Visions stands out for the rich array of new narratives explored in the nine short films, directed by legends from the world of anime, with truly impressive voice casts tasked to bring these Skywalker-free stories to life.
MOVIES
Upworthy

Gigantic Hollywood strike might put your beloved TV show on hold

Once upon a time, the entire Hollywood industry shut down. On October 5, 1945, thousands of workers walked out of high-powered studios in the name of fairer working conditions. The epic strike took on the name of "Hollywood's Bloody Friday." For six months, all productions were severely delayed. That meant: nothing new on television. No movies to go to. No escape from the humdrum of real life. And in those times, no one even had the saving grace of YouTube or TikTok.
TV & VIDEOS
keizertimes.com

Star Wars: Visions offers unique take on franchise

For a series that regularly takes us to a galaxy far, far away, it’s crazy that Star Wars has never journeyed to the much closer, equally mysterious land of Japan. Enter Star Wars: Visions, a new anthology series made up of shorts created by some of the most renowned anime studios in the Eastern Hemisphere (or so the official blurb tells me, anyway… I’m not a huge consumer of the genre so I wouldn’t know). Since Jedi are pretty much just space samurai with laser swords instead of katana and mystical powers instead of… well, non-mystical powers, the crossover was bound to go down as smoothly as a Mandalorian bounty hunter down the throat of a sarlacc. And it does, for the most part, although like all anthology works Visions definitely has some stinkers in the mix as well.
COMICS
cgmagonline.com

Star Wars: Tales From the Galaxy’s Edge – Last Call Review

Not many at-home experiences can fill the void of a Disneyland theme park. Better yet, there weren’t any until Star Wars: Tales From the Galaxy’s Edge came along in 2020. The VR game captured the spirit of new Star Wars lore, as a first-person shooter with confident direction. This gave ILMxLAB an opportunity to show players there was more in Star Wars besides the lightsabers. Unlike the interactive VR series Vader Immortal, this sequel feels like ILMxLAB’s first real video game.
VIDEO GAMES

