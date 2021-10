As it approaches a milestone 40th anniversary, the Nike Air Force 1 continues to demonstrate that it isn’t interested in resting on its laurels. Although a newer variant within the world of the AF1, the model’s “Shell” iteration has garnered a solid following come the autumn and winter seasons. For its latest ensemble, the protective high-top boasts a light purple across its nylon “shell,” while shades of white and a light blue hue complement it throughout the upper and sole unit. Lace toggles at the heel inject non-standard functionality to the Air Force 1, while the “colorless” midsole and outsole arrangement harkens back to Bruce Kilgore’s original design.

