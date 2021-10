Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill on Monday intended to help reduce the state's maternal and infant mortality rates, especially among Black families and people of color. Senate Bill 65, known as the Momnibus Act, requires the state's Department of Public Health to track and analyze maternal and infant deaths in an effort to improve the state's collection of data on factors that contribute to maternal and infant deaths and other poor health outcomes.

