Yesterday, I made what amounts to a just-for-fun post recounting the result of a single trial run of a simulation that pits the Braves against the Brewers in a five-game series, using results from the 2021 season tweaked to draw from the type of competition these two teams pose to one another. In that single trial run, the Braves won in five games; the reality, though, is that I wanted to lead with a post where the Braves won the series, but it took me a few single runs to actually get that result.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO