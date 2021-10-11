CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Bengal tiger cubs charm zoo visitors in Mexico

Fremont Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour rare Bengal tiger cubs marvelled visitors at Guadalajara zoo in Mexico on Saturday (October 9) as they playfully explored their enclosure.

fremonttribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJLA

WATCH: National Zoo welcomes birth of 5 adorable cheetah cubs

WASHINGTON (7News) — A cheetah named Rosalie gave birth to five cubs Tuesday at the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute (SCBI) in Front Royal. Zoo officials say five-year-old Rosalie is a first-time mom! Ten-year-old Nick, who was the first cheetah born at the facility, sired the litter. Currently, the cubs are...
WASHINGTON, DC
Inside Nova

UPDATED: Lions and tigers at National Zoo recovering from COVID-19

Six lions and two tigers  at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo continue to be treated for COVID-19, with all improving and eating, zoo officials said in an Oct. 1 update. All the big cats are currently being treated for presumptive secondary bacterial pneumonia. Individual cats are being treated for discomfort and/or nausea as needed, the zoo said.
ANIMALS
KRDO

Denver Zoo apologizes a decade after visitor’s death

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Zoo has apologized more than a decade after a Black man died following a confrontation with police on zoo grounds. The Denver Post reports zoo president Bert Vescolani on Friday publicly apologized to Gail Waters for her son Alonzo Ashley’s July 2011 death. The 29-year-old Ashley was visiting the zoo when he started acting strangely and ran to find a water fountain. A zoo volunteer called for police, who tackled Ashley and shocked him with a stun gun. Ashley died during the confrontation. Many called for accountability for zoo staff and volunteers for failing to recognize that Ashley wasn’t a danger to the public.
DENVER, CO
BBC

Amazed visitors witness rare zebra give birth at Hampshire zoo

Amazed visitors witness rare zebra give birth at Hampshire zoo. A rare zebra foal has been born at a zoo in front of astonished visitors. The endangered Grevy's zebra gave birth at Marwell Zoo as keepers watched on and answered questions from the public. Team leader Tim Rowlands said: "We...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cubs#Guadalajara Zoo#Enclosure#Mexico
Turnto10.com

Video shows 5 newborn cheetah cubs snuggling with mom at National Zoo

A mother cheetah gave birth to five cubs at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute in Washington, D.C. Footage shows the newborn cubs being born — and shortly after birth. The video was shared online by the Conservation Biology Institute on Oct. 12. It said: “The Cheetah Cub Cam is back! First-time mother Rosalie birthed 5 cubs this morning at the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute (SCBI).
ANIMALS
WLWT 5

Ohio zoo needs help naming snow leopard cubs

TOLEDO, Ohio — An Ohio zoo has an adorable pair of snow leopard cubs that it's looking to name. Can you help?. Two cubs, one male and one female, were born at the Toledo Zoo on June 3. Zoo officials said the cubs are "bold and rambunctious." The pair was...
OHIO STATE
KEYT

Panda cubs at Tokyo zoo get their names, to debut in January

TOKYO (AP) — Giant panda twins born at Tokyo’s Ueno Zoo in June now have their names. The female is Lei Lei, and her brother Xiao Xiao. They were chosen from hundreds of thousands of suggestions sent from fans around Japan. The twin cubs, which were palm-size pink creatures when born on June 23, have grown and now have their unique black-and-white blocks, with black fur around their eyes, ears and limbs. Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike announced their names during her weekly news conference. She says Xiao Xiao means “the light of dawn turning brighter,” and Lei Lei portrays a bud becoming a beautiful flower. Like elsewhere, pandas are hugely popular in Japan. Before deciding their names, Tokyo officials even set up a name selection committee.
PETS
New York Post

Endangered Sumatran tiger dies at Washington zoo

An endangered female Sumatran tiger died at a zoo in Washington state on Monday after suffering severe injuries during a breeding introduction with a potential mate, zoo officials said. Kirana, a 6-year-old Sumatran tiger at the Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium in Tacoma, suffered life-threatening injuries on Friday after being...
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Pets
Shropshire Star

Giant panda cubs at Tokyo zoo given names ahead of public debut

The twin cubs were palm-sized pink creatures when born on June 23. Giant panda twins born at Tokyo’s Ueno Zoo in June have been given their names, chosen from hundreds of thousands of suggestions from fans around Japan. The female cub is Lei Lei and her brother is Xiao Xiao.
PETS
nbc24.com

Toledo Zoo opens vote for snow leopard cub names

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Zoo has a roundup of names for its two new Snow Leopard cubs. Name options for the male cub include Nikita, Pasha, Pishka, Pelmeni and Kova. Female cub names listed are Inga, Polina, Yeva, Yuki and Damira. Donations and votes can be submitted at toledozoo.org/snowleopardcubs.
TOLEDO, OH
cbslocal.com

Sumatran Tiger Cub N’dari Undergoes Medical Exam At Zoo Miami

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Sumatran tiger cub at Zoo Miami received a medical exam on Friday. N’dari, a 10-month old Sumatran tiger cub, was immobilized so the Animal Health team could give her a thorough examination while also getting a closer look at some small areas of hair loss. The...
MIAMI, FL
news4sanantonio.com

Tiger in zoo tests positive for COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (WKRC/CNN Newsource) - A tiger has tested positive for COVID-19 at a South Dakota zoo. Staff at the Great Plains Zoo noticed the amur tiger, Keesa, coughing last week. They tested the cat for the coronavirus, and the result was positive. Zookeepers say other tigers and two...
ANIMALS
q957.com

Great Plains Zoo’s tiger Keesa gets COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Just how crazy is COVID-19? So crazy, even tigers can get it. The Great Plains Zoo says Keesa, one of the zoo’s Amur tigers, tested positive for the virus this week. The zoo thinks that perhaps other of their big cats may also have the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
candgnews.com

Alaskan grizzly bear cub joins polar bear cub at Detroit Zoo

ROYAL OAK — An orphaned grizzly bear rescued near a neighborhood in Tok, Alaska, is now companions with one of the two polar bear cubs born at the Detroit Zoo in November. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game moved Jebbie, named by the residents who found him wandering alone in June, to the Alaska Zoo in Anchorage for care before he ultimately found sanctuary at the Detroit Zoo.
WDBO

Coronavirus: Tiger at suburban Chicago zoo tests positive

BROOKFIELD, Ill. — An 11-year-old tiger at a suburban Chicago zoo tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Friday. Malena, an Amur tiger, began showing signs of “mild respiratory illness” late last week at the Brookfield Zoo, WFLD reported. “Malena is an older tiger and therefore at an elevated risk,” Mike...
BROOKFIELD, IL
My Fox 8

Welcome Parker! Conservators Center debuts adorable new tiger cub

CASWELL COUNTY, N.C (WGHP) — The Animal Park is welcoming a little bundle of joy!. The Animal Park at the Conservators Center announced Thursday the arrival of a tiger cub named Parker. Parker is four months old. The facility he was originally heading to couldn’t accept him and the Animal...
CASWELL COUNTY, NC
cwcolumbus.com

Columbus Zoo denied accreditation; what this means for visitors

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is working to appeal and regain accreditation. If the appeal is denied, the zoo will be able to reapply next fall. The zoo is one of the most popular destinations in Central Ohio, bringing in millions of zoo-goers annually. Many wondering what this means for future trips to the zoo.
COLUMBUS, OH
US News and World Report

Zoo Appealing Accreditation Loss, Says Visitors Unaffected

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium says it is appealing the loss of its most important accreditation last week but will retain that accreditation during the 30-day appeals process. The decision announced Wednesday by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, considered the nation’s top zoo-accrediting body, was...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy