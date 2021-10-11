CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Thousands locked down as La Palma volcano destroys cement works

Phys.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUp to 3,000 residents of the Spanish island of La Palma on Monday were ordered to stay indoors after lava from a volcano destroyed a cement works, raising fresh fears of toxic gases. La Cumbre Vieja volcano began erupting on September 19, forcing 6,000 people from their homes as the...

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

La Palma volcano: Drone footage captures latest stunning eruption

Stunning drone footage has captured another eruption from the volcano on La Palma island. The Cumbre Vieja volcano first erupted on 19 September, leading to the evacuation of thousands of residents. New footage, captured by the drone, shows lava exploding out of the crater in spectacular fashion, streaming down the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘Tsunami’ of fast-flowing molten lava streams down La Palma volcano

A “tsunami” of fast-flowing molten lava rolled towards the Atlantic Ocean after further earthquakes and eruptions from the volcano on La Palma island this week. Spectacular footage has captured the lava overflowing from a channel as it streamed down the Cumbre Vieja ridge. More than 300 people were evacuated late...
ENVIRONMENT
Spaceflight Now

Eyes in space monitor La Palma volcano

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further. Satellites and astronauts orbiting Earth have been tracking the...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volcano#La Palma#Analyse#Canaries#Cumbre Vieja#Spanish
wsau.com

Lockdown ends for 3,000 La Palma residents as volcano cloud passes

LA PALMA, Spain (Reuters) – More than three thousand residents of La Palma were told on Tuesday they can leave their homes after authorities ended a lockdown caused by a thick cloud of smoke from a volcano that has devastated the Spanish Canary island. A stream of red-hot lava gushing...
EUROPE
The Independent

La Palma volcano: River of lava engulfs road at an industrial park

Alarming footage shows the moment a river of lava from La Palma’s volcano engulfs a road at an industrial park. The new river of lava belched early Saturday from the La Palma volcano, spreading more destruction on the Atlantic Ocean island where over 1,000 buildings have already been engulfed or badly damaged by streams of molten rock.
Birmingham Star

Scientist warn of 'aggressive' volcano in La Palma, Spain

The Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma in Spain's Canary Islands exploded on Sunday, as scientists warned that the volcano is becoming "much more aggressive" According to the Associated Press, while the volcano is continuing to erupt and spewing more lava into the sea, multiple earthquakes have been recorded by local authorities, as well as a new flow of fiery lava.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Economy
Culpeper Star Exponent

Volcano hunter left 'shaking' by La Palma eruption

Eva Kubelkova has been travelling the world in pursuit of active volcanoes for the past seven years. Intrigued by an uptick in seismic activity around Spain's La Palma she booked her ticket a day before a massive eruption shook the island.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

La Palma volcano violently erupts through the night

The volcanic eruption in La Palma has produced spectacular footage of molten lava bursting out from the ground amid soaring sheets of flame and clouds of pyroclastic ash. The Spanish island eruption has intensified, officials said Sunday, with experts at the Canary Islands’ volcanology institute, Involcan, saying that explosive activity in the vents of the volcano had become stronger.
ENVIRONMENT
b975.com

La Palma volcano eruption forces stay-home order for some residents

LA PALMA, Spain (Reuters) – Authorities told several thousand residents of La Palma to stay home because of worsening air quality as the erupting volcano on the Spanish island spewed red-hot lava and thick clouds of black smoke. Emergency services issued a lockdown order on Friday night for people in...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

La Palma volcano: New fissure opens amid eight more earthquakes

A new fissure cracked open on the erupting La Palma volcano as authorities recorded eight new earthquakes up to magnitude 3.5.It is the third fissure to open since the Cumbre Vieja crater erupted on 19 September. Authorities were waiting to see whether lava from the new fissure would join the main flow, which has reached the Atlantic Ocean and expanded the surface of the island.More than 6,000 people have been evacuated so far and no casualties have been reported.Officials were monitoring air quality along the shoreline where the molten rock met the ocean. Sulfur dioxide levels in the area rose...
ENVIRONMENT
investing.com

La Palma residents grapple with devastation wrought by volcano

LA PALMA, Spain (Reuters) -Residents of Spain's La Palma were struggling on Thursday to come to terms with the devastation wrought by the Cumbre Vieja volcano, which has been ejecting a destructive cocktail of ash, smoke and lava for more than 10 days. Carmen Rodriguez, who lost her home in...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Nine days after eruption, lava from La Palma volcano reaches ocean

LA PALMA, Spain, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Red hot lava from a volcano that devastated the Spanish island of La Palma reached the Atlantic Ocean late on Tuesday evening, nine days after it started to flow down the mountain, wrecking buildings and destroying crops. Big clouds of white steam billowed...
WORLD
The Independent

Strongest quake since volcano erupted shakes Spanish island

A 4.5-magnitude earthquake shook La Palma in Spain's Canary Islands in what was the strongest recorded temblor since volcanic eruptions began 26 days ago, authorities said Thursday.The quake was one of around 60 recorded overnight, Spain’s National Geographic Institute said, as the Cumbre Vieja volcano continued to spew fiery rivers of lava that are destroying everything in their path and dumping molten rock into the Atlantic Ocean The flow from three rivers of molten rock broadened to 1.7 kilometers (about a mile), the La Palma government said.Hard, black lava now covers 640 hectares (1,580 acres) on the western side of the island, authorities said, though most of la Palma is unaffected.The lava has partially or completely destroyed more than 1,500 buildings, though prompt evacuations have so far avoided casualties. More than 6,000 people have had to abandon their homes.La Palma is part of Spain’s Canary Islands, an Atlantic Ocean archipelago off northwest Africa whose economy depends on tourism and the cultivation of the Canary plantain.
ENVIRONMENT
Mercury News

Photos: La Palma volcano erupts on Canary Island

A volcano continues to dramatically spew out lava on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain in the early hours of Sunday. Authorities on Sunday monitored a new stream of molten rock that has added to the destruction of over 1,100 buildings. Anything in the path of the lava — homes, farms, swimming pools and industrial buildings in the largely agricultural area — has been consumed. The partial collapse of the volcanic cone has sent a new lava stream heading toward the western shore of the island.
WORLD
USA Today

Lava 'tsunami' gushes from La Palma Volcano

Strong lava flows from the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma led to further evacuations on Thursday, October 14. So far, 1,548 buildings had been destroyed. Credit: Involcan via Storyful.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Lava flow from Spanish island volcano likened to a tsunami

The second 4.5 magnitude earthquake in two days rattled the Spanish island of La Palma on Friday, officials said, as scientists described a gushing river of molten rock from an erupting volcano as “a true lava tsunami.”The two quakes were the strongest to hit La Palma, part of the Canary Islands off northwest Africa since the volcano erupted on Sept. 19, Spain’s National Geographical Institute said.Lava rolling toward the Atlantic Ocean forced the evacuation of more than 300 people late Thursday, bringing the number of people forced from their homes since Tuesday to 1,200, according to the La...
ENVIRONMENT
SpaceRef

How Satellites Help Monitor La Palma Volcano Eruptions

Since the Cumbre Vieja volcano began erupting on 19 September 2021, lava has burned through homes, roads and farmlands causing mass destruction on the west part of the Canary Island of La Palma. Satellite imagery has helped authorities monitor and manage the ongoing crisis. From capturing images of the rivers...
ASTRONOMY
CBS LA

New Climate Models Show Much Of Southern California Underwater

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A climate centered nonprofit has shown in models how some 50 cities around the world could potentially change or even disappear as a result of climate change. “Their ability to exist into the future depends on the actions we take,” said Benjamin Strauss, CEO of Climate Central. Strauss’s nonprofit Climate Central did the research and created startling images of landmarks around the world, including a few parts of Southern California like Long Beach and Huntington Beach, being impacted by rising sea levels. The Santa Monica Pier is a landmark seen from both the ground and the skies above, but...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy