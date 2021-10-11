CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Haiti’s prime minister: My job is to be out of a job. We need new elections and a new constitution.

By Ariel Henry
Washington Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAriel Henry is the prime minister of Haiti. When President Jovenel Moïse asked me on July 5 to lead his government as prime minister, I know I may not have been the choice most expected. I was not part of the president’s inner circle, and I was no longer involved in politics. I was busy with my medical practice as one of the few neurosurgeons in Haiti.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Japan's new prime minister dissolves Parliament for elections

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida dissolved the lower house of the country's Parliament on Thursday, clearing the way for elections on Oct. 31, per Reuters. Why it matters: Kishida is seeking a mandate to govern 10 days after he was elected as prime minister by Japan's Parliament. The country faces the threat of a potential COVID-19 resurgence while trying to revive the world's third-largest economy and working with the U.S. and other allies to address security threats.
POLITICS
hot96.com

Tunisian prime minister names new government

TUNIS (Reuters) – Tunisia named a new government on Monday, 11 weeks after President Kais Saied sacked the previous prime minister, suspended parliament and assumed executive power in moves his foes call a coup. Prime Minister Najla Bouden, who was appointed earlier this month, kept in place several of the...
WORLD
IBTimes

US Envoy Who Quit Says Haiti PM Not Credible

The former US envoy on Haiti who resigned in protest last month testified Thursday that the United States made a mistake by backing Prime Minister Ariel Henry, saying he had no credibility. Asked at a congressional hearing if Henry's government could stay in power without US support, Daniel Foote replied:...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jovenel Moïse
Person
Brian Nichols
abc17news.com

Norway’s prime minister presents his new government

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway’s new prime minister has presented his center-left minority government a day after a man killed five in a bow-and-arrow attack in a small town. Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere stood Thursday outside the royal palace with his 19-member team that includes 10 women and nine men. The outgoing and incoming governments were greeted by family members and well-wishers and received flowers and Norwegian flags, after formally meeting King Harald V.
POLITICS
northwestgeorgianews.com

Biden, Japan's new prime minister agree to keep alliance strong

New Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he spoke with U.S. President Joe Biden in his first call with a foreign leader since taking office and the two agreed to hold an in-person summit soon. Kishida told reporters in Tokyo on Tuesday he and Biden had agreed they would closely...
WORLD
Billings Gazette

Japan’s parliament elects former diplomat Fumio Kishida as the new prime minister, replacing Yoshihide Suga

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s parliament elects former diplomat Fumio Kishida as the new prime minister, replacing Yoshihide Suga. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. Locations. Japan. East Asia. Asia. Watch Now: Related Video.
POLITICS
erienewsnow.com

Kamala Harris came in to solve issues in Central America. But the problem is now much bigger.

When President Joe Biden tapped Vice President Kamala Harris to address the reasons people migrate to the US southern border, her focus was on addressing problems in Central America. But seven months later, it's migrants arriving from even farther away in South America who are overwhelming the administration, leaving the White House with a larger problem that officials are still looking for ways to solve.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Presidential Elections#Prime Minister Of Haiti
Washington Post

The dangerous idea behind Trump’s coup effort is still alive. Let’s kill it.

As the Jan. 6 select committee kicks into high gear, one big thing it will examine is the role played by Mike Pence in the final days of Donald Trump’s effort to overturn his presidential reelection loss and remain in power illegitimately. As vice president, Pence ultimately rebuffed Trump’s pressure...
POTUS
The Independent

US: Nicaragua's elections 'have lost all credibility'

The U.S. State Department said Thursday that next month’s presidential elections in Nicaragua “have lost all credibility” because of President Daniel Ortega’s arrests of critics and seven potential challengers. Starting in May, Ortega began arresting almost any public figure who disagreed with him, including people who fought alongside him in the country’s 1979 revolution. On Thursday, families of 155 political prisoners said in a statement that their loved ones have been subjected to “mistreatment and torture” in prison. “We view the regime’s latest undemocratic and authoritative authoritarian actions, which have again been driven by a fear of an electoral...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POPSUGAR

I Met With Vice President Harris, and She Promised to Protect My Undocumented Family

For my mom, my safety and my future have always felt more valuable than her own. She has often told me that if I were to become a US citizen that will be enough for her, even if it means she remains undocumented. All the nights spent worrying about my future and about whether she made the right choice to seek a better life for our family here would feel lighter knowing that, at the very least, her child could live a stable life as a citizen.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
AFP

Violence threatens Colombian peace accords, UN warns

The deteriorating security situation in Colombia represents a "considerable challenge" to the country's 2016 peace accords, the United Nations said Thursday at a Security Council meeting. The Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) signed a peace deal with the government in 2016 to end more than a half century of armed conflict. But in light of the "formidable threats" facing certain regions, the Colombian government and institutions "should make better use of the mechanisms created by the agreement itself," said Carlos Ruiz Massieu, the head of the UN Verification Mission in Colombia. Among the mechanisms is the protection of former combatants who have laid down their arms, he said, noting that at least 296 of them have been killed by gangs and criminal organizations.
POLITICS
Washington Post

The U.S. Is a Hypocrite on International Financial Crime

For more than a decade, the U.S. has pressed the rest of the world to crack down on the financial secrecy that has aided tax evasion and international crime. The Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act, adopted in 2010, requires other countries to report the accounts of U.S. taxpayers or be excluded from the U.S. financial system. Governments complied, despite the costs imposed on their financial institutions (and on U.S. taxpayers living abroad). Indeed, they went further: More than 100 countries signed on to the Common Reporting Standard, which exchanges more information than FATCA demands.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

OAS to ask UN for autopsy on Venezuela dissident who died in jail

The head of the Organization of American States (OAS) said Thursday he will call on the United Nations to exhume and carry out an autopsy on the body of a prominent Venezuelan dissident who died in custody. General Raul Baduel, who aligned with Venezuela's late Hugo Chavez but later broke ranks with the socialist strongman and spent years as a prominent political prisoner, died of Covid-19, according to an official announcement earlier this week. "The United Nations has a mission on the ground and this autopsy is absolutely key to addressing this case and determining responsibilities that may exist in this regard," Luis Almagro said after meeting at the OAS headquarters in Washington with a lawyer for the Baduel family, Omar Mora Tosta, and with representatives of the Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido. The OAS head said he will take the matter before the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, whose office on Wednesday urged Caracas to guarantee an "independent investigation" into the death of Baduel and called for the release of all those arbitrarily detained in Venezuela.
AMERICAS
Washington Post

How secrecy and confusion became key to governing

Quinta Jurecic is a senior editor at Lawfare and a fellow at the Brookings Institution. Just before he took office in January 2009, Barack Obama expressed an unwillingness to dig deeply into torture and other post-9/11 abuses carried out under the George W. Bush administration. “We need to look forward as opposed to looking backwards,” he explained. Twenty years after 9/11, the anniversary occasioned a great deal of looking back — not just remembrance but also critical reflection on how early U.S. errors in responding to the attacks helped drag the country into the political abyss it’s now struggling to escape. What the Bush administration called the Global War on Terror and the Obama administration renamed, bloodlessly, Overseas Contingency Operations always faced domestic political criticism from civil libertarians and the left. But the experience of the Trump presidency, and the necessity of understanding 9/11 in light of Donald Trump’s lawlessness, has transformed this view into an increasingly widespread consensus about America’s mistakes.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

EU says anti-Semitism has no place in bloc after Jansa tweet

The European Union reiterated Friday that anti-Semitism “has no place" in the 27-nation bloc after Slovenian Prime minister Janez Jansa posted a message on social media that was criticized by some European lawmakers as anti-Semitic.Jansa, whose country currently holds the rotating EU Council presidency, accused several members of the European Parliament of being “puppets" of George Soros. The Hungarian-American billionaire investor, who is Jewish has been the subject of anti-Semitic attacks and conspiracy theories for decades.Jansa made his comments on Twitter during a visit to Slovenia by a European Parliament delegation assessing press freedom and the rule of...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Female former Afghan lawmakers, judges meet Greek PM

Six female former lawmakers and judges from Afghanistan were received Friday by Greece’s prime minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis after fleeing their homeland in the wake of the Taliban takeover.The three former lawmakers and three former judges arrived in September, assisted by Greek and international charities, and are expected to be resettled in other European countries. They met with Greece’s first female president, Katerina Sakellaropoulou, earlier this week.Afghanistan’s twin-chamber parliament was effectively dissolved after the Taliban seized control of the country in August. The future of the national assembly and the question of whether women will be allowed to hold...
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy