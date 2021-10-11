CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Report: Cardinals fear TE Maxx Williams (knee) out for season

By Sport Writer, Editor
National football post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Arizona Cardinals fear that starting tight end Maxx Williams has suffered a serious knee injury and will be out for the rest of the season, NFL Network reported Monday. Williams suffered the injury in the first half of Sunday’s win over visiting San Francisco. He caught a pass for a 14-yard gain with 2:41 left until halftime and was injured on the tackle. His knee appeared to buckle. It was Williams’ only catch of the game.

www.nationalfootballpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Breaking: Cardinals Make Decision On DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins’ status for the Arizona Cardinals’ Week 3 game has reportedly been decided. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the All-Pro wide receiver is officially a go for Sunday afternoon’s game. The Cardinals are set to take on the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. Hopkins was listed as questionable...
NFL
FanSided

NFL wasted no time to disrespect Cardinals QB Kyler Murray this season

Despite a very impressive showing in Week 1, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was not recognized by the NFL for his efforts out on the field. One could easily argue that the 2021 season is the most important in the career of Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. In his third year with the Cardinals, Murray is expected by many to make the leap into becoming one of the top signal-callers in the league.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Maryland's Demus out for the season with knee injury

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Maryland's hopes of upsetting Iowa last week fell apart quickly after Dontay Demus left with a knee injury. Now the news is even worse for the Terrapins. Demus, the Big Ten's leader in yards receiving, is expected to miss the rest of the season, coach...
MARYLAND STATE
NFL

Niners TE George Kittle (calf) placed on injured reserve, out at least 3 games

﻿George Kittle﻿'s calf injury needs more time to heal, and the 49ers are taking the proper measures to ensure a full recovery. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports the 49ers are placing Kittle on injured reserve, forcing the star tight end to miss at least three games. The 49ers have since confirmed the news.
NFL
chatsports.com

Ex-Gophers tight end Maxx Williams is having a breakout season for the 4-0 Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals have two pretty good running quarterbacks on a roster that's surprising the football world as the NFL's last undefeated team. Everyone knows about the first one. MVP front-runner Kyler Murray's speed and pitter-patter feet are, as Vikings co-defensive coordinator Andre Patterson put it, "like a video game."
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Nfl Network
saturdaytradition.com

Former Minnesota TE Maxx Williams out for season with knee injury

Maxx Williams was having a career year for the Arizona Cardinals this season. But he’ll miss the rest of the 2021 campaign with a knee injury, Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury announced Wednesday. Williams tallied 16 catches for 193 yards and a touchdown in 5 games before suffering the injury last...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
National football post

Kyler Murray leads unbeaten Arizona in reunion with Baker Mayfield, Browns

Former No. 1 overall draft picks and college teammates, Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield, square off for the second time in three years when the undefeated Arizona Cardinals visit Cleveland to take on the Browns on Sunday. Murray, the 2018 Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 pick in the 2019...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy