CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Every Time Chris Evans Plays The Piano An Angel Gets It’s Wings

fangirlish.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you think about what you are obsessed with, what makes your list? For me, the list is long and I am okay with that. But the funny thing about life is that I rarely ever grow out of my obsessions. And I don’t find that to be a bad...

fangirlish.com

Comments / 0

Related
thesource.com

‘Captain America’ Star Chris Evans Performs Cover of Prince’s “Purple Rain”

Captain America has a bit of musical talent in him. “Purple Rain on a sunny day,” Chris Evans wrote on Instagram, sharing a video of himself playing the piano. The song was performed for the former Marvel star’s 127 Instagram followers. Previously, Evans performed a song he described as “one of my favorites,” created by Fabrizio Paterlini. According to Men’s Journal, Evans has played the piano since 2019.
MUSIC
Glamour

Chris Evans Posted a Musical Thirst Trap, and It’s Mesmerizing

Welcome back to another episode of Chris Evans Knows Exactly What He's Doing And He Should Keep Doing It. On Friday, apparently looking for new and exciting ways to make his biceps bulge without looking like a try-hard, Evans treated his audience of 12.7 million Instagram followers to an intimate show: a piano rendition of the Prince song “Purple Rain.” Let's analyze this performance in the name of objectifying men as a feminist act. (Evans, a feminist, has spoken cheerfully to Glamour about being objectified, so this feels right.)
MUSIC
Glamour

Selena Gomez Fans Have a Theory She’s Dating Chris Evans

In the latest edition of Internet Fan Theories That Most Likely Aren’t True But Are Fun Speculation: People think Selena Gomez and Chris Evans are dating. Again, let me preface this by saying there’s no concrete evidence, just circumstantial chatter, so take this with the heftiest grain of salt. But yes, there’s a certain corner of the Selena Gomez fandom that has linked her to Captain America.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Chris Evans shares piano cover of Prince’s classic ‘Purple Rain’

Chris Evans has taken to the piano once again, sharing a cover of the Prince classic ‘Purple Rain’ on social media. Taking to Instagram over the weekend (October 9), Evans posted a story of himself playing the 1984 classic on piano, captioning it with “PURPLE RAIN ON A SUNNY DAY”.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Evans
Person
Prince
fangirlish.com

We’ll Never Be Over The Music Video For ‘Ghost’

Music is supposed to make you feel. It can make you feel a wide range of things – happy, sad, tears. Sometimes added emotion comes from a music video. Lately music videos haven’t affected me as much, but then Justin Bieber released Ghost and tears have fallen nonstop. It’s one of the most beautiful things I have seen.
MUSIC
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#An Angel#Tattoos#The Piano#Sugar#Evanschalamet
HollywoodLife

Kris Jenner, 65, & Corey Gamble, 40, Prove Their Love Is Still Going Strong With Romantic Date

The ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star and her boyfriend looked incredibly happy as they grabbed dinner in West Hollywood. Love is in the air! Kris Jenner, 65, and Corey Gamble, 40, seem completely smitten with each other, as they went to get a bite at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood on Tuesday September 14. The pair’s bond doesn’t seem like it could be stronger, as Kris was photographed smiling large, as she held hands with her beau. In another photo, Corey looked like he was admiring the KUWTK star, as they left their date.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
HollywoodLife

Halle Berry & Look-Alike Son Maceo, 8, Hold Hands While Out In Beverly Hills — Photos

The Oscar winner went makeup-free and opted for casual attire as she stepped out with her youngest child in California on Oct. 12. Halle Berry, 55, was photographed holding hands with look-alike son Maceo-Robert, 8, in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Tuesday, October 12. The X-Men actress stepped out with her youngest child, whom she shares with ex-husband Olivier Martinez, for the casual outing, for which Halle looked like a true natural beauty. I mean, does this woman even age?
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
People

R&B Singer Emani 22 Dead at 22: She 'Brightened up Any Room She Was in,' Producer J Maine Says

Emani 22, an R&B singer known for songs including "Feelings" and "Close," has died. She was 22. Emani died on Monday following a "tragic accident," her manager tells PEOPLE. "It is with heavy hearts that the family of Emani has confirmed her passing," a statement provided to PEOPLE reads. "They would like to share that although she fought courageously and the medical team went above and beyond doing everything in their power to aid in her recovery, on Monday, October 11th, Emani succumbed to the injuries she sustained after a tragic accident. At this time, Emani's family is asking for privacy to mourn and honor her life and memories."
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Ron Howard Says Griffith Was in ‘Genuine Pain’ Over His Marriage During the Show

Now in their 60s, Ron and Clint Howard’s public childhood is now delivering again in the form of a new memoir titled “The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family.” But, of course, the famous brothers have their fair share of knowledge on both topics as they grew up sharing the stage in Hollywood. The two co-wrote the book and offered a number of perspectives on their careers growing up and their experiences.
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

‘X Factor’ star Freddie Combs dead at 49

Freddie Combs, a minister and one-time star of music competition show “The X Factor” has passed away. He was 49. Combs’ wife, Kay, told TMZ the singer died last Friday following a slate of health problems. His death was not COVID-19 related but due to kidney failure. Freddie was surrounded by friends and family at a Florida hospital at the time of his death.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Beyoncé and Jay-Z make surprise appearance at London Film Festival

Beyoncé and Jay-Z made a rare public appearance together at the premiere of The Harder They Fall at BFI’s London Film Festival. The singer posted pictures with her rapper husband in the back of a car on Instagram, along with shots from the red carpet at the event. The pair...
MOVIES
Page Six

Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters, 78, marries 43-year-old former driver

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters is married for the fifth time at 78 — to a beautiful 43-year-old woman who was his driver. Waters announced on Instagram he has married Kamilah Chavis, whom he has been dating for around five years, posting a series of photos of the happy couple celebrating their wedding in the Hamptons, where he owns a mansion.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy