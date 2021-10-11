CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton County, MO

GALLERY: NWS crews head to SWMO/OK to survey damage, determine tornado formation

By The Associated Press, Luke Sachetta
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mspzs_0cNu8zZk00

GOLDEN CITY, Mo. — Crews with the National Weather Service are headed to Southwest Missouri following extensive damage caused by the storms Sunday night, according to The Associated Press.

While the weather radar indicated possible tornadoes near Neosho and Golden City before dawn this morning no injuries out of Jasper or Newton County have been reported, said Dough Cramer of the National Weather Service in Springfield.

The Emergency Manager for Newton County said teams are currently looking into the area near Highway AA and Jaguar road where much of the area has been affected. Trees and powerlines are down with even some structures showing damage as a result of the near 60 MPH winds .

Elsewhere in the four states, Coweta, Oklahoma saw damage from suspected tornadoes and baseball-sized hail. No injuries or deaths were reported but managed to mangle several structures as seen in the gallery below:

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JjWfO_0cNu8zZk00
    Many spots in Coweta, Okla. took a direct hit from a storm, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 including the HS baseball field, a Phillips 66 gas station and a pair of homes struck by lightning. Several reported tornadoes have ripped through Oklahoma, causing damage late Sunday into early Monday morning. (Justin Ayer/Tulsa World via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19RC58_0cNu8zZk00
    Many spots in Coweta, Okla. took a direct hit from a storm, including a Phillips 66 gas station, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. Several reported tornadoes have ripped through Oklahoma, causing damage late Sunday into early Monday morning. (Justin Ayer/Tulsa World via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NSyyt_0cNu8zZk00
    Many spots in Coweta, Okla. took a direct hit from a storm, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, including the HS baseball field. Several reported tornadoes have ripped through Oklahoma, causing damage late Sunday into early Monday morning. (Justin Ayer/Tulsa World via AP)

Despite the dissipation and clear skies seen today the storms are likely to return again by Wednesday.

You can visit the Newton County Emergency Management Facebook page here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

